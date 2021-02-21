The announcement of an anonymous $1 million pledge to preserve the Glacier Ice Arena as an ice rink has spurred the Grand Junction City Council to discuss whether it should purchase the facility in an executive session meeting next week.
Colorado Mesa University Hockey Coach Tim Winegard said the pledge showed how much support there is in the community for having a space to skate. The rink was home to not only the CMU team, but youth and adult hockey leagues, as well as a figure skating club and time for the community to skate.
“Most importantly, it provides kids a place to learn to play a great team sport, but there’s also free skate,” Winegard said. “Kids can learn to skate and there’s so much the rink offers. I’m absolutely thrilled that a private citizen recognized how important this is to the community.”
The pledge was announced via press release on Tuesday. The donor, who does not want to be identified, is working with local attorney Tom Volkmann to solicit interest. And, while the donation is open to public or private parties interested in preserving the ice rink, attention quickly turned to city officials as possible buyers. The news is not only prompting officials to revisit old conversations about taking on Glacier Ice Arena, but will also impact future discussions for parks and recreation including a long-sought community center.
Winegard said smaller communities from Glenwood Springs to Durango have their own ice rinks, showing how important it is for Mesa County.
Those ice rinks are city properties, as is the case for many others around the state. That’s one reason city government has often been brought up in conversations over Glacier’s future.
The city of Grand Junction has considered ways to bring an ice rink back to the area in the past. City staff toured the Glacier facility last winter to learn more about the operations, but ultimately the council did not pursue purchasing it at the time.
Most recently, a feasibility study was produced for a proposed community center at Lincoln Park. An ice rink was included as an option for the council to consider. The two options that included an ice rink would cost between roughly $59 million and $65 million. The options without ice ranged from around $46 million to $62.5 million. The council did not move ahead with an April ballot measure on the community center and so have not yet decided on a final plan.
The Glacier Ice Arena is listed at $2 million and it’s unclear whether the anonymous donation would be enough to entice city officials to purchase the property. Earlier this week, Mayor Duke Wortmann told The Daily Sentinel a potential purchase could be a “win-win.” If that were to occur, it would likely impact the discussions for a Lincoln Park Community Center.
Former chairwoman of the Grand Junction Community Center Campaign, Andreya Krieves, said she is happy the community center is still being discussed, whether there is an ice rink there or not.
“What I feel most excited about is there is still momentum, a lot of excitement behind the idea of a community center,” Krieves said. “Whether it includes ice or not that will be up to the city to determine what is in the final plan.”
So far Krieves said she has been talking to people in the community and had not heard much pushback on the idea of including an ice rink in that plan. She said with or without an ice rink, she is hopeful the community will support the community center and the features it would include.
“I am hopeful and I suspect a lot of the supporters of the community center are hopeful to bring a community center for all the amenities that it would offer,” Krieves said. “I think there are a lot of components that are important to our community, whether it’s the meeting space or the aquatics or the gymnasium and courts.”
For Winegard, an ice arena has been an essential piece of the community. Beyond the CMU games, which are well attended, Winegard said they have given back each year with charity events like Pink the Rink, which raised more than $60,000 for St. Mary’s Cancer Survivorship Program.
“We try to use our platform as the CMU team to reach out to the community too,” Winegard said. “We’ve done coat drives for District 51, we’ve done sled hockey for disabled veterans, we do the annual Pink the Rink. We do a ton of charity work.”
With this season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winegard said if someone does reopen Glacier Ice Arena, getting the program back together would be similar to what other teams are facing.
The city council will meet in executive session on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to discuss the Glacier Ice Arena.