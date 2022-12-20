110922-OM Pool 4-CPT
Buy Now

Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

The Orchard Mesa Pool, seen top and above, needs extensive and expensive repairs and renovation to remain open as a community pool. Three entities — School District 51, the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County — are juggling the political hot potato of which is responsible.

 Christopher Tomlinson

Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to discuss the situation at the Orchard Mesa Pool publicly at its meeting Wednesday after some developments in negotiations have seemingly occurred.

City Council held an executive session Monday to discuss negotiations over the pool and the potential acquisition of the pool property, which is owned by Mesa County Valley School District 51.