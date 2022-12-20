Photos by Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
The Orchard Mesa Pool, seen top and above, needs extensive and expensive repairs and renovation to remain open as a community pool. Three entities — School District 51, the City of Grand Junction and Mesa County — are juggling the political hot potato of which is responsible.
Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to discuss the situation at the Orchard Mesa Pool publicly at its meeting Wednesday after some developments in negotiations have seemingly occurred.
City Council held an executive session Monday to discuss negotiations over the pool and the potential acquisition of the pool property, which is owned by Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Mayor Anna Stout said in an email Friday that there is new information to update the council about related to negotiations over the pool, which is funded and governed jointly by the city of Grand junction, Mesa County and the school district.
The 40-year-old pool building is in need of some deferred maintenance, the cost of which stood at about $2.4 million as of 2019. The city had been going through the process of planning upgrades to the pool, going as far to approve a contract for some engineering and design services related to the project before negotiations halted.
The city of Grand Junction offered to chip in $800,000, as well as take over ownership of the pool building, and the county offered $800,000 in exchange for being relieved of further funding the pool.
The school district, however, said it did not have $800,000 to take away from student funding, and instead offered a parcel of land in North Grand Junction, as well as the pool property. That offer was rejected by the city, and the governments planned to close the pool.
Since then, Stout, D51 Board President Andrea Haitz and County Commissioner Janet Rowland have met to discuss the pool, although they say the Orchard Mesa Pool Advisory Board, enacted in 2014 to provide policy direction regarding the operations of the pool, no longer exists.
"The meeting Anna, Andrea and I had wasn’t a formal meeting of any kind, but rather the three entities sending a representative to a meeting to discuss options, and then return to our respective boards to for a public discussion and formal decision," County Commissioner Rowland said in an email.
Bylaws from the board's creation in 2014 show that the board operated in an advisory capacity to the three involved entities, but is or was governed by the Open Meetings Law and the Colorado Open Records Act.
The pool is currently closed because of a boiler issue, but the city announced Friday repairs are underway.