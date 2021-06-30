The city of Grand Junction will look to community leaders for help in determining how to spend millions in federal money provided through the American Rescue Plan.
At its Monday work session the City Council began the process of forming a special committee that will look at prioritizing the $10.4 million the city is receiving from the federal government. The funding can be used for public health infrastructure, water, sewer and broadband and to replace lost revenue during the pandemic. General infrastructure spending is not allowed under the act.
City Manager Greg Caton said the pandemic had exacerbated some issues already facing the city and that the use of these one-time funds could help alleviate those issues. City Council members mentioned a couple specific areas, like housing, that could be addressed, but said they wanted the community to have input through the committee.
The council discussed how to select members for the committee. Council Member Anna Stout said she thought some subject matter experts representing certain stakeholder groups could be useful on the committee.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he envisioned the committee consisting of “generalists” who didn’t represent specific issues, but who were leaders in the community. He said subject matter experts could be brought in to present to the group.
“If we put three Council members on this committee then those are all open meetings and they can take public comments,” McDaniel said. “I would foresee that happening. The people with the agendas can come and tell the committee what they think should be done. Then it’s the committee’s job to weigh those options.”
Having members with too specific an interest could lead to “lobbying” among the members, Council Member Dennis Simpson said in agreement with McDaniel.
Stout and Council Member Abe Herman said the council could look at narrowing down the list of priorities before engaging the committee. Stout said that could help focus the group.
“At face value, coming up with a committee seems like it shouldn’t be that complicated, but I feel like this is going to be really, really complex,” Stout said. “It may require us looking at the permitted uses and making some initial determinations.”
The Council did not ultimately take any action to narrow the topics the committee would look at, but did direct staff to follow a similar procedure in finding members for the committee as it had with the Comprehensive Plan advisory committee. In that process the city solicited letters of interest from community members who wanted to serve and City Council then chose the members. A committee of around 15 members, including three Council Members, was favored by the Council.
A specific timeframe for the committee’s work was not determined, but will likely take several months, based on the Council’s discussion.