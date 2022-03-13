Nearly a year after Grand Junction residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the City Council is almost ready to vote on a system for determining who gets marijuana business licenses.
Ten licenses will be available for prospective business owners, who must pass muster with the city to qualify for a lottery to get the licenses, according to a plan presented to City Council in February.
The council is scheduled to have a final discussion, with no public comment, at a workshop Monday and vote on a first reading of the regulation ordinance Wednesday.
If that passes, it will be followed by a second reading at a subsequent meeting.
Applicants must have insurance, have a property in which to have the store, have a sales tax license for the business, pass background checks, have a security plan, have a business plan, have a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, have a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, have a ventilation plan, disclose their financial interests and pay application and licensure fees.
If an applicant receives a license via the lottery, they will then have to go through the state’s application process.
Council member Rick Taggart said he is pleased with where the regulations have ended up after having some initial concerns with the process.
“I was very concerned we were re-inventing the wheel, that we were not necessarily looking at best practices other communities have done,” Taggart said.
However, interim City Clerk Laura Bauer, who was Commerce City’s city clerk when recreational marijuana was legalized there, and also helped with recreational marijuana policies in Dolores and Fort Lupton, has worked with city staff to create the qualified vetting lottery system that is now being proposed.
“That satisfied me. I started to hear a plan that had been done before and done successfully,” Taggart said.
Before qualified vetting, City Council had been leaning toward a totally merit-based approach to handing out the 10 licenses and, even before that, the council had been considering a lottery system with some factors such as tax compliance weighted more heavily.
Council member Anna Stout said when the qualified vetting approach was presented, it would prevent the city from having to choose one qualified business over another.
Stout also said the merit-based system would have favored larger, non-local applicants.
Representatives from the retail marijuana industry have vocally favored a merit-based system throughout the regulation process, and some were frustrated at Grand Junction’s turn away from their preferred methodology.
Terrapin Care Station Vice President of Communications Peter Marcus said the lottery system opens up the possibility of people gaming the lottery and submitting multiple applications to increase their chances of getting a permit.
The staff report for Monday’s workshop states that the city will combat applicant “stacking” by only allowing one application per location.
“The people of Grand Junction deserve cannabis companies that are the absolute best actors and will leave a positive impact on the community. You only get that from a merit-only application system, which is what we were speaking with the city about,” Marcus said in an email.
High Q Rockies owner Renee Grossman said the lottery aspect makes it possible the best businesses don’t receive permits, and it would be sad for Grand Junction if the larger operators like High Q couldn’t make it in.
Nevertheless, the city appears set to move forward with the qualified vetting lottery.
“There’s no excuse for not doing this right given we have best practices we can benchmark off of,” Taggart said.