Grand Junction City Council is scheduled to vote today whether to put three measures related to affordable housing on November’s ballot.
One measure would increase Grand Junction’s lodging tax from 6% to 7%, with the increase going toward funding affordable housing. The existing lodging tax funds go toward marketing Grand Junction. The estimated annual revenue is just over $1 million.
Another measure would create an 8% short-term rental lodging tax, the proceeds of which would also go to fund affordable housing. The estimated annual revenue from that tax is $325,000.
The third measure would change the city’s charter to allow for 99-year leases of city property for housing, up from 25 years.
Another issue on tap for City Council today is infill development incentives, with the council poised to vote on a system encouraging infill residential development in the city center.
Council had postponed a vote for a $2.4 million incentive package that included a fee waiver for a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market at First Street and Rood Avenue in order to formalize the incentive formula. The vote on that package is also scheduled for today’s meeting.
City staff has proposed a tiered system for incentives. Projects that involve at least $51 million in private investment have all plant investment fees, impact fees, and open space fees waived, as well as a sales and use tax rebate. Projects with less investment than that will receive fewer fee waivers and other incentives.
The incentive system would expire at the end of 2025 without further action by City Council. An incentive package for affordable housing development is also being considered today.
Council is also scheduled to appoint a steering committee for the city’s pedestrian and bike plan. City staff recommended a 17-person committee.
The recommended committee members are Jason Nguyen, Jack Byrom, Matthew Lucero, Ian Thomas, Sarah Lubin, Marcos Ortiz, Gayle Dombow, Rogelio Chavez, J.J. Johnson, Michael Hughes, Jody Clow, Lee Willcockson, Tammy Brislin, Lilly Grisafi, Jesse Mitchell, Emily McCune and Ken Scissors.