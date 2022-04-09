The Grand Junction City Council voted Tuesday to allocate $1,387,130 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Grand Junction Sports Commission.
Of that total, Visit Grand Junction will receive $976,661, the Air Alliance will receive $234,544 and the Sports Commission will receive $175,925.
The city of Grand Junction has $10.4 million total in rescue plan funds to work with.
These are meant to replace lost lodging tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance also directed $557,494 toward the three organizations that represent money brought in by the lodging tax in 2021 above what the city of Grand Junction had budgeted for.
Dennis Simpson, the only council member to vote against the ordinance, said the organizations in question have not proven to be in dire financial straits because of the pandemic, and the city should bank the funds and wait to see if the three organizations actually need the funds.
“If a big deal comes up, we’ll have the money still,” Simpson said. “We have it now, and we’ll still have it.”
Council members Randall Reitz and Anna Stout said they thought it would be better if the organizations received the funds right now to be proactive with them.
Visit Grand Junction works to market and attract tourism to the Grand Junction area. The air alliance works to bring new flights and routes to Grand Junction Regional Airport. The Sports Commission works to bring sporting events to the area.
Diane Schwenke, an air alliance member and Chamber of Commerce CEO, said the air alliance will use the money to provide minimum revenue guarantees to airlines looking at Grand Junction.
Ben Snyder, executive director of the Sports Commission, said the funds will be used to bring additional sporting events to Grand Junction.
During public comment, Scott Beilfuss expressed displeasure that the city is funding economic drivers instead of working to solve social issues.
“Maybe I missed something, but it seems to me over the past six months we have poured millions of dollars into the sports facilities around here, and now you’re saying we don’t have enough money to fill them up?” Beilfuss said. “So now we’ve got to spend some more money that was meant for homeless and affordable housing and day care to bring some people in to fill up those stands? Wasn’t that somewhere in the plan along the way?”
Beilfuss continued, saying, “I think there’s money in other places that can help these guys out.”
Council member Abe Herman said rescue plan funds are meant to address issues across the spectrum of things affected by COVID-19, and if the ARPA committee, which is tasked with recommending how the city should allocate the rest of the funds, recommends projects that may not be funded by rescue plan funds, the city could find that money elsewhere.
“This to me is very much in the spirit of ARPA,” Stout said.
She said the funds were meant to replace revenues lost during the pandemic. She also said the city has plenty of money from the rescue plan left that it can distribute.
Council member Phil Pe’a said he supported the ordinance because the events industry was impacted greatly by the pandemic and it’s important to bring large events to this area.
Reitz said he supports the three organizations and thinks they’ll make good use of the money.
Herman said he would prefer the money ultimately go to Grand Junction’s small businesses or other people in the community who had a harder time in the pandemic, instead of giving it as a subsidy to large airlines, so he had a hard time voting for the air alliance portion of the ordinance.
“The impact on somebody who doesn’t have housing or doesn’t have food is a lot different than the impact on somebody who had a little bit of a downturn in their books,” Herman said.
Stout responded, saying airlines are a reason businesses choose to locate in Grand Junction.
“As an international traveler, as soon as that Grand Junction to Houston flight went away, my travels became much more difficult,” Stout said. “I can only imagine if I were running a business based on that that would have impacted my decision to be here or not.”
Council member Rick Taggart agreed with Stout, saying exploring flights to areas such as San Francisco and Chicago, as well as trying to get a Salt Lake City flight back will help the business community.
“For those of us who over the years have done business in the Pacific Rim, San Francisco is the airport that we use to get there,” Taggart said. “Oftentimes people think it’s LAX, but quite honestly I find it much better out of San Francisco.”
Taggart also said the city should be trusting its partners to take care of the funds.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel said he supported the ordinance because the funds are replacing revenue from a tax increase the voters approved.
Simpson argued that the funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, not a voter-approved tax.
The ordinance also carried forward into 2022 funding for capital projects that were budgeted for 2021 but not finished.
A resolution outlining the city’s process for distributing the rest of the rescue plan funds via the rescue plan committee’s recommendations also passed by a 6-1 vote, with Simpson dissenting.
Simpson took issue with a provision in the resolution, which states the committee is not required to record meetings. The 11-member committee is advised by City Council members.
Stout disagreed, saying committee members should be able to discuss individuals and organizations without their opinions becoming public.
“I think that there is a lot of benefit in allowing for that open conversation without the fear of that being held against them by someone in the community later on,” Stout said.
The rescue plan committee is scheduled to meet at noon April 12 in the City Hall auditorium. Committee meetings are open to the public.