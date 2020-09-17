The Grand Junction City Council voted to approve a sale agreement to a developer for the Dos Rios property for just under $3.8 million at its Wednesday meeting.
The city is moving forward with developer DR DEVCO, LLC, which submitted a proposal for the property late last year. Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver said there were issues to work out for both sides, but that they had come to an agreement that addressed those issues.
“The agreement itself seems rather complicated and rather significant and it is in many respects, but in some respects it’s really not that complicated,” Shaver said. “This is a real estate transaction and there is a willing buyer and a willing seller and the contract identifies the basic understanding that goes into any purchase and sale of real estate.”
Shaver discussed the history of this property with the city, which purchased much of the land in 1990. Shaver said that purchase was made possible due to an agreement with the federal government, which was performing remediation of uranium tailings in the area.
Through a cost avoidance agreement, the federal government agreed to permanently remove cars that had been on the property, which were contaminated with uranium tailings, rather than cleaning them and returning them. The city received payment from the federal government from the savings it captured.
“We leveraged a good portion of that money for the acquisition of significant amounts of the property and over time the city has acquired other of those parcels with the end goal of redevelopment of the property,” Shaver said. “As the council knows, we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal.”
Shaver presented some of the details of the agreement to the council, including how the property would have two closings, as well as details around the balance of residential and commercial uses on the property.
Councilmember Chuck McDaniel had several technical questions regarding the agreement, but ultimately the council voted unanimously to approve it.
The developer did not make a presentation at Wednesday’s meeting and there were no comments from the public related to the agreement.
The developer will now have a 90-day diligence period, which Shaver likened to an inspection that would be done with a typical real estate transaction.