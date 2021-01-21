The Grand Junction City Council has approved ballot language for the April 6 election asking voters whether to allow marijuana businesses to operate and be taxed within the city.
With the council’s vote, the ballot will include two questions on marijuana. The first would overturn a moratorium on marijuana related businesses in the city that voters passed in 2011. The second would authorize the city to impose local sales and use tax on those types of businesses.
The council began discussions on whether to go to the voters with a ballot question on marijuana over the summer. It held eight workshops between July and January, including one with lengthy public comment. It also convened a working group of City staff and community representatives to advise the Council.
During the course of the Council’s discussions they identified potential uses for the tax revenue, which will be included in the ballot language. If approved, the revenue will be allocated to enforcement of the marijuana industry and also to fund projects identified in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan.
City councilmembers expressed concerns around the ballot questions, but ultimately both were approved. Some of the concerns referenced how many, if any, regulatory items should be included within the question.
The regulatory framework would determine everything from business license types to signage to the number of retail stores allowed. The proposed language left that regulatory framework to the City Council. Member Phyllis Norris said she wanted voters to have more of a direct say in those regulations.
“I don’t think we’ve gone far enough because I believe the citizens should be allowed to vote on what kind of licenses and what types of operations they want to see in the city,” Norris said. “Whether it’s another question or somehow added into this question I believe they should have the right to say what they want.”
The city intends to begin the process of developing those regulations in the coming months to give voters an idea of the types of regulations they intend to adopt, before the April vote.
Norris, Mayor Duke Wortmann and Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews said they would like the voters to at least be able to vote on the number of stores allowed within the city. The Council has proposed allowing six retail stores, but a future Council could change that number if it is not voted on by the citizens. However, Council Member Anna Stout said adding that language would tie the Council’s hands as the industry evolves.
“It does not give the Council, it does not give the city the ability to adjust as the industry changes, as we learn more things, as our city grows or as anything changes,” Stout said. “I’m not in favor of that.”
Councilmember Chuck McDaniel and Stout both said moving the question to November could allow for more discussion and to provide more information to residents. Stout said it would also allow the new Council, which will be elected in April, to have a say in the ballot language. Wortmann said he wanted to see the question go forward in April.
“I think we put the saddle on the horse and try to get it done in April,” Wortmann said. “I think we’ve got plenty of time.”
The final motion did not include language on the number of retail stores, though the council’s policy stated it would limit the number to six. The question to impose a tax on marijuana was approved 5-2 and the question to repeal the moratorium passed 4-3. Norris and McDaniel voted no on both motions and Andrews voted no on the moratorium question. There was no public comment.