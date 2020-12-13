Amid mounting COVID-19 deaths in Mesa County, mayors of the local cities and towns say they are focusing on tangible action, but have not considered resolutions acknowledging the dead.
Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said the Town Trustees have, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, been vocal about following public health guidelines. He said the only way to get the virus under control is for everyone to practice social distancing, wear masks and follow what the health department recommends.
“All the resolutions in the world, all the votes in the world aren’t going to make a difference unless the individual members of this valley recognize the seriousness of the situation and start behaving and acting responsibly to try to get this virus under control,” Mikolai said.
Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid said the City Council has also been following Mesa County Public Health’s lead. He pointed to their Be Well, Be Fruita initiative, which provides citizens with information on how to be safe during the pandemic on signs in local businesses.
For Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann, the City Council’s actions to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to help local businesses and nonprofits shows the Council’s seriousness in helping the community during the virus. He also said they are leading by following county health guidelines in city offices.
“We’re letting the county have that jurisdiction and trying to follow what they’re recommending to the T,” Wortmann said. “If you look at City Hall, man it’s a ghost ship with how many people are working remotely.”
Valley-wide, Mikolai said local leaders can best help the situation by continuing to lead by example and encourage all their residents to be responsible during this pandemic.
“I think this community, not just Palisade, but the Grand Valley as a whole, I think we’ve recognized the seriousness of the situation,” Mikolai said. “It’s the responsibility of all of the municipalities, all of the governing bodies of the municipalities to do everything we can to encourage responsible behavior, wearing masks in public, social distancing, to try to get a handle on this.”