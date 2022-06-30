The city of Grand Junction, Mesa County Valley School District 51 and Mesa County are exploring ways to move forward with necessary improvements to the Orchard Mesa Pool.
Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said at a joint city council/county commissioners meeting Wednesday both the city and school district are interested in the facility continuing to operate, which will necessitate a multi-million dollar upgrade.
The city, county and school district share operational costs of the facility.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the facility gets about 30,000 visits per year, including usage from school district swim teams and school district events.
Previous estimates have put the cost of a renovation at $4.6 million, which may have to be updated for inflation.
County Commissioner Cody Davis said he would be interested in funding upgrades to the pool if it happens in a way that allows the county to remove itself from the partnership.
County Commissioner Scott McInnis said he has concerns about the pool seeing low numbers of users, as well as concerns about asbestos mitigation, which would make upgrading the pool more trouble than it’s worth.
“Even if it serves a smaller portion of the community, it serves a very underserved area,” Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said.
Stout said she doesn’t want to take something away from a community that has been left out, historically.
City Council Member Dennis Simpson agreed, saying “I think it’s more of a commitment to saying we value the people of Orchard Mesa than it is about counting heads using it.”
Caton said usage of the pool is about a 50-50 split between city and unincorporated Mesa County residents.
The council and commissioners also asked staff to look into the idea of putting benchmarks in place for area economic development agencies such as the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Business Incubator and Chamber of Commerce, all of which are funded partially by the city and county, to hit in order to receive those benchmarks.
The group also heard a presentation by a municipal financial consultant hired to study wastewater fees recommended increasing monthly wastewater fees by about 6% each year from 2021 to 2027, and changing trunk line extension impact fees to reflect individual projects rather than a standard fee schedule.