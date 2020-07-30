The Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Commissioners have proposed renegotiating aspects of the Persigo Agreement — the joint agreement laying out the boundary of the Persigo Wastewater Treatment Plant service area and future expansion of Grand Junction city limits.
Together, the City Council and County Commissioners comprise the members of the Persigo Board, which met Tuesday to consider a request that a nearly 70-acre parcel, southeast of the Tiara Rado Golf Course, be excluded from the Persigo 201 Boundary — the service boundary of the wastewater plant.
“The 201 refers to the Clean Water Act and specifically the designation of a certain sewer service area,” Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver said prior to the meeting. “It’s under section 208 of the Clean Water Act. The city was to designate the area of where the Persigo Plant would serve.”
During the discussion of the application members of both the City Council and County Commissioners expressed a desire to address larger issues within the agreement. Council Member Chuck McDaniel said from his reading of the agreement, even if the property was excluded from the Persigo boundary it may still need to be annexed by the city. Council Member Anna Stout said the board has run into a number of issues with the agreement. It has in the past granted and denied other exclusions on a case-by-case basis.
“I’m just trying to wrap my head around the horse and the cart here,” Stout said. “It seems like the most logical thing here is for us to revisit this entire agreement instead of coming back to these small discrepancies.”
Commissioner Rose Pugliese said the two groups have put off addressing issues within the agreement multiple times and suggested they move forward in the near term as two new commissioners would be joining the board next year.
“I want to say for as long as I’ve been on this Persigo Board, we have kicked this can down the road and we have yet to address it,” Pugliese said. “That is why these exceptions continue to come before us, but for 7½ years we’ve been granting exceptions as necessary or not because we have yet to come together and make a decision.”
Outside of the exclusions, other issues with the agreement were raised. Commissioner Scott McInnis said he’d like the group to look at the agreement’s policy of automatically annexing new developments into the city. Mayor Duke Wortmann brought up a recent development that was annexed into the city, which had access from county roads.
“It sickens me because we had Magnus Court come to us… and all of a sudden you realize that the blocks that lead into Magnus Court subdivision development are all county,” Wortmann said. “They’re screaming for roads, they’re screaming for help and they’re screaming for safety. They want their families to be able to ride a bike.”
In order to move forward the Persigo Board agreed to have two members of the City Council and a county commissioner meet along with city and county staff to work through issues with the agreement. It will then meet again for a work session this fall. McInnis said they should consider all aspects of the agreement.
“There are a lot of different things that I think we could all come to an agreement on, but it’s going to take a substantial look at the entire agreement, all for corners of the agreement,” McInnis said.
In other business, the Persigo Board approved the exclusion of the nearly 70-acre parcel from the Persigo Wastewater Treatment Plant’s 201 boundary.
The proposed development is for one unit per 5 acres for a total of five new units, which will require a zoning change from the county. Michael Russell, who was representing the owners, said the parcel, which is near the border of Colorado National Monument, faced limitations that made it a better fit within the county.
“It does not make any sense to develop them in an urbanized way,” Russell said. “The topography doesn’t support it. The cost to get sewer to those properties would be exorbitant and so they just don’t fit within the city urbanization category.”
The Persigo Board raised several issues apart from the issues with the agreement itself. Wortmann and Council Member Phyllis Norris said they were concerned with the use of septic systems in that area. Norris noted that the development could achieve the density it wanted within the city’s zoning as well. Norris was the only member of the board to vote against the exclusion.
“The idea for having sewer is for health reasons,” Norris said. “We’re trying to get as much as sewer rather than septic tanks all over the valley for that reason. So I’m just not understanding why the change is requested.”
McDaniel said that in the future another zoning change could be requested for the property for a development at a density that would require sewer services. McDaniel also noted that the property is within the Urban Development Boundary, which is intended to line up with the 201 boundary. The Urban Development Boundary was established as an agreement between the city and county for planning purposes as the city grows, Shaver said.
The board approved the exclusion contingent on the county granting the rezoning request and the city adjusting the Urban Development Boundary.