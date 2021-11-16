The Regional Transportation Planning Office and city of Grand Junction will conduct an Enhanced Transit Corridor Study of North Avenue from First Street east to the Interstate 70 Business Loop. An open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the Lincoln Park Barn. The goal is to look at how pedestrian, bicycle and transit access can be improved on North Avenue.
Local governments are taking steps forward on an initiative to make North Avenue a better place for modes of transportation that aren’t automobiles.
The Regional Transportation Planning Office and city of Grand Junction are partnering to conduct an Enhanced Transit Corridor Study on North Avenue from First Street east to the Interstate 70 Business Loop.
Dana Brosig, director of the Regional Transportation Planning Office, said Monday that the goal of the study is to look at how pedestrian, bicycle and transit access can be improved on North Avenue.
“A lot of what we’re looking at is the lack of connectivity along North Avenue,” Brosig said.
For example, one element of the study the office wants feedback on is what amenities should be included with bus stops.
Once the public’s project priorities are identified, Brosig said, her office can start working on them, a process which will happen in pieces because the overall project is so large.
“What are some real problem areas that people have noticed on North Avenue?” Brosig said.
The study is not related to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s resurfacing and business access work planned for the same corridor.
Brosig said this study will focus purely on elements outside the roadway.
The study is budgeted to cost $232,815, Brosig said, 80% of which will be paid for by funds from Colorado Senate Bill 267, and 20% will be paid by the city of Grand Junction. Senate Bill 267 allocated $1.5 million total to the project. The funds for the study will come out of that figure, and the rest of the money will go toward creating the actual projects.
Brosig said she hopes to have conceptual designs ready by June, 2022.