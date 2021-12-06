Many residents can attest that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the holiday light display around downtown Grand Junction.
Creating the festive downtown display is no easy task, and a big part is preparing the trees.
According to Rob Davis, city forester, it takes two or three days for a single person to tightly wrap a honey locust tree. There are eight of those trees in the downtown area, which are about 40 feet tall.
Then there are the five tall sycamore trees to decorate. When things go well, two 50-foot sycamores can be decorated with lights by a crew of two individuals. Davis said getting to the back of these trees can be difficult as these arbor giants are on the corners of busy streets with people on sidewalks.
Although it’s an annual event, the city tries to change up the holiday lighting display a little every year “and keep it fresh,” Davis said.
This year, one of the visible changes was creating a more festive look along Colorado Avenue.
It was Jamie Boda’s idea to intentionally do a better job lighting Colorado Avenue this year. Boda is the plant health care specialist.
Davis said they ran a little behind this year with the project, saying that it was a little more difficult to finish for several reasons. The first problem was getting a later start than usual.
Problems with insect damage to ash trees delayed the tree work until the end of September, and “we jumped on to the holiday lights the first week of October,” he said.
Another struggle was that “the trees have outgrown the groundwork.”
According to Davis, “The LED holiday spotlights used to light up tree canopies from the ground,” but this design didn’t work because the pedestrian and streetlights overpowered them.
Another dilemma was that all four of the arborists who worked this year were new employees. They are Kody Gentry, Jermaine Long, Alex Roath and Ramses Vallejo. Boda, who Davis calls the “Santa Claus of Lighting” led the novice crew.
Another hurdle was that three of the staff had COVID shortly before the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 20.
With all the challenges, the goal of having all the work done before Grand Junction’s Parade of Lights in downtown this past Saturday was still achieved.
Davis said that staff from the Parks and Recreation Department also helped.
He said it takes in the ballpark of 1,300 labor hours to light and prepare the 11 downtown blocks. He estimates that 150,000 low energy-efficient LED lights are used in the display.
The Downtown Development Authority and Parks and Recreation Department work together to finance the holiday lighting display, with the DDA kicking in $5,000.
“The Downtown Development Authority funds the lights themselves while we (Parks and Recreation) fund the people and equipment,” Davis said.
A special 75-foot bucket truck from Parks and Recreation is used.
Davis said the holiday project creates a special scene for downtown.
“Main Street and Colorado (Avenue) is more like a park, a unique space,” he said. “That draws people to it to stay longer and shop more and have more business (in downtown).”
While it’s a cumbersome task to put up the Christmas lights, it only takes two to three weeks to take them down.
Davis said the Forestry Department typically takes down the lights in February or March, after they finish tree removals around town.
While it may seem like a daunting task to get downtown lit up for the holiday season, Davis said it’s well worth the effort, especially during the Parade of Lights night that draws large crowds every year.
“When Santa shows up on the Wells Fargo roof and throws his dust on the Christmas tree and everything lights up and the cheering of crowds and children, you really get the feeling of why it was all worth it,” Davis said. “My thanks go up to the arborists who’ve done the bulk of the lift (work) on the lighting project.”