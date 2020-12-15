The city of Grand Junction and the Downtown Development Authority are taking the next step in developing a downtown plaza space that would be located at the site of the current blocklong parking lot on Colorado Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The city and the DDA are developing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which would allow the DDA to convert the east half of the lot into a plaza that could include a stage and other amenities. The plaza would accommodate concerts and events without closing Main Street, DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said at a joint meeting of the DDA and City Council last week. The proposal would be split into three phases and cost around $1.6 million.
“We’re kind of at the stage where we need to decide whether we’re going to go forward now or take a pause,” Stam said. “That would require a use agreement from City Council.”
Several members of the council pushed back on the idea, which has been presented to the council in the past. Mayor Pro Tem Kraig Andrews said he was concerned the project would duplicate amenities in other city areas. Council member Phil Pe’a said he was concerned about the homeless population and whether the plaza would become a gathering place for them.
Fewer parking spaces was the most repeated concern. A parking study showed sufficient parking in the downtown area, but it can be better utilized, Stam said. He also said the project grew out of its Downtown Plan, which it updated in 2019 and used input from downtown businesses to develop.
Council member Phyllis Norris wants more information on parking.
“My concern and the thing I hear as a City Council member is (there is) no parking downtown,” Norris said. “I know we’ve done parking studies that show we have parking, but people are not used to having to walk any ways at all. Before I can support moving forward, I’d like to see your parking study and show where parking is and is there another location this would work better?”
DDA board member Josh Niernberg, who owns Taco Party and Bin 707, which are directly across the street from the parking area, said the idea of the plaza is to create more events downtown, which will drive more people to businesses. He also said he does not hear complaints about parking from his customers.
“The goal is to get people downtown to make downtown more vibrant and to give us more flexible use of space,” Niernberg said. “I think that’s what this project is designed to do.”
One of the obstacles to holding more events downtown, Stam said, is closing Main Street. He said having a space to hold smaller events, while keeping Main Street open, would enhance the downtown.
“Closing Main Street is not a very popular thing and we learned that this year,” Stam said. “It’s not to say that we will never close down Main Street. There are going to be events that are going to warrant closing down Main Street, but what it does is prevent the creation of other smaller events because of the costs and logistics of holding events downtown.”
Several council members spoke in favor of moving forward with the project and ultimately directed staff to pursue the MOU, which will need council approval.
Rick Taggart said that while he wondered if this was the right time for the project, he supported the DDA’s goal.
“I’m worried about timing and where your money should be going at a time like this,” Taggart said. “Having said that, you folks represent as a board the downtown businesses and therefore, in my humble estimation, you folks are the leaders. If this is the priority from your folks’ perspective, then I feel like I need to support you.”
DOWNTOWN RESTROOM
The need for a functional downtown public restroom was also identified at the meeting as an area of need for the City.
Stam said the DDA had not included a new restroom facility in its budget for the plaza, but that it was something the City could pursue even if it does not move forward with the plaza.
“We don’t really have a functioning downtown restroom that’s a benefit to everybody,” Stam said. “I think having a public restroom is an important thing and it would be nice to have something that is a benefit to our downtown versus something that is a maintenance nightmare for the Parks Department.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the City has not included a new bathroom in the downtown area in its capital budget for 2021. However, he said staff would take steps to look into the issue.