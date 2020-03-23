The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to declare a local state of emergency and allow businesses to defer sales tax payment for February due to the economic impacts caused by state-wide policies made in response to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 within Colorado.
This declaration provides emergency powers to City Manager Greg Caton to respond to the crisis for 30 days, though it could be shortened or extended by the council, City Attorney John Shaver said. Those powers include evaluating adjustments to wastewater rates for restaurants and hotels, as well as reducing penalties for delinquent payment of sales, use and lodging tax.
“These are very fluid considerations, but they are important considerations and with the approval of the declaration and the institution of the authority in the city manager, hopefully we will have a path forward to respond to some of the current conditions,” Shaver said.
Council member Anna Stout said her concern was with maintaining transparency and questioned how often Caton would report his emergency actions. There is no legal requirement for the city manager to report directly to council about emergency action, Shaver said. Caton proposed providing daily information on emergency changes and informing the council prior to any major changes.
Council member Phyllis Norris said Caton has provided necessary information in the past and that she trusted he would continue to keep the council up to date. The motion passed without a specific provision regarding the city manager reporting to the council.
“Mr. Caton does work for us and he has been very good about getting information to us and we can’t deal with all the details,” Norris said. “You certainly work through with everyone on your staff and I feel very comfortable that we have been getting the key things and the communication to the employees has been great.”
The council took direct action to provide economic relief to local businesses by allowing them to defer city sales, use and lodging tax for February — or the first quarter for businesses that file quarterly — and set up a process to refund those taxes if the business has already filed them. They will be due in July, unless the council makes further changes. Businesses are still expected to file the tax forms, just not the payment, which will provide the city important economic data, Caton said.
Stout said she would like to see the deferment, in an effort to give businesses more certainty, extend through May; however, her motion failed to gain a second and the original February deferment was passed. Mayor Rick Taggart noted the ordinance gives a 60-day provision to extend the deferment period.
The idea for this type of economic relief began to form in the middle of last week, Caton said. He was approached by a business owner who had concerns about making his sales tax payment, Caton said. He then contacted the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We had a conference call on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to mobilize our economic development partnership,” Caton said. “That’s where I think we really started to see one of the official signs of transitioning from the health pandemic into the economic crisis that we were seeing from our business community.”
Mesa County Public Health is leading the local efforts on the public health aspect of the outbreak.
SPECIAL MEETING WEDNESDAY
The City Council failed to pass a second emergency ordinance that would have authorized the use of $4.4 million from the city’s General Fund Reserve to add 400 temporary (90 days) workers who have lost work in Grand Junction due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will meet again 6 p.m. Wednesday to reconsider the proposal.
Caton said this was intended as a local economic stimulus, acknowledging it would only be a part of a community effort to help those who have lost work. The General Fund Reserve has around $30 million, Caton said. The minimum requirement for the fund is $15 million.
Shaver explained because this was an emergency ordinance it would need unanimous approval to be accepted. Stout and council member Philip Pe’a both voted no. Stout said she wanted the ordinance given a 24-hour public notice, which had not happened. Pe’a said he wanted time to think about the proposal as it represented a large expenditure.