The Grand Junction City Council met Wednesday night in executive session to discuss the Glacier Ice Arena, which is for sale and a $1 million donation has been offered toward the purchase.
A city spokesperson said they did not expect the City Council to make any comments in open session. Colorado state law permits public bodies, like the City Council, to meet privately in executive session when it meets certain criteria, including to discuss the purchase, sale or lease of property.
The Glacier Ice Arena was listed for sale in June of 2019 for $2.4 million. City staff toured the arena in early 2020 to gather information about the operations of the facility. At the time Alan Koos, whose family has owned and operated the rink since 2006, told The Daily Sentinel he thought the city would be a good fit to take on the ice rink.
“We think that would be a huge thing for the community to keep it up and running,” Koos said. “It’s been great for the community. We’ve had a lot of support for it and the city seems to be the logical choice. We’d be thrilled to death if they take that over.”
Ultimately the city did not move forward with purchasing or leasing the property in 2020. Another buyer did express interest in the property, but was not planning to continue operating it as an ice rink. However, that purchase fell through and the property returned to the market. The price has been reduced to $2 million.
With the facility back on the market, an anonymous donor came forward pledging $1 million to any person, group or organization that would purchase the property and operate it as an ice rink.
At a City Council meeting on Feb. 17, Council Member Rick Taggart said, given media reports surrounding the rink’s for sale status and the $1 million pledge, he wanted to discuss it in executive session as soon as possible. The council agreed and Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled.
“I think it’s important we discuss it and come to some kind of a conclusion,” Taggart said. “I don’t know about other people, but I am getting questions all the time. I’d like to get it to a point where we make a decision one way or the other.”