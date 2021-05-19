The city of Grand Junction will distribute around $470,000 in federal funding for community projects and services that benefit low and middle income residents.
The City Council met Monday and discussed the funding priorities for the city. That funding comes in the form of Community Development Block Grants, which are distributed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Principal Planner Kristen Ashbeck said staff had reviewed applications from community organizations and made funding recommendations.
“Each year in February the city conducts a meeting with potential applicants to go over HUD requirements and the application process,” Ashbeck said. “Applications are received in March and the city staff does an initial review to determine project eligibility and application completeness.”
Most of the money is allocated to capital projects for area nonprofits that serve lower income people and for city capital projects that benefit low and middle income people. Projects included a recommended $40,000 toward remodeling of Karis, Inc.’s The House, which provides housing for homeless youth, and $50,000 to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for appliances for the proposed multifamily complex Mother Teresa Place.
PEDESTRIAN PROJECTS
The majority of the Council’s discussion centered around the city’s proposed capital project, 1,200 feet of curb, gutter and sidewalk to be installed between B ¾ Road and Unaweep Avenue. It was the second-ranked project from the Urban Trails Committee after a lighted crosswalk on 12th Street near Wellington Avenue.
Ashbeck explained that the timing for the 12th Street crossing was not ideal as it was near an undeveloped parcel. The plan for the crossing could change depending on how the parcel is developed, she said.
“I see the reasoning and I agree with staff’s reasoning on choosing the second level priority over the other two projects,” Mayor Pro Tem Anna Stout said. “I support this as the one that’s chosen out of these three.”
Staff was recommending using $180,000 for the project, which was budgeted at $225,000. Stout questioned how far that would go considering construction costs. Public Works Director Trent Prall said he thought it would cover around 75% of the project.
City Manager Greg Caton said the council could decide to make up the difference with city funds during the 2022 budget process.
“We’ll know, hopefully by fall, when we’re developing the 2022 (budget), hypothetically speaking, do we need $230,000? do we need $235,000,” Caton said. “We can look at some of those costs and just fill the gap the best we can with 2022 dollars so that we’re done with this project and have a nice project we can be proud of.”
STAFF ADVICE
Several Council Members suggested that the remaining recommendations from staff should be largely followed. Council Member Dennis Simpson said he felt taking the staff recommendations and moving forward would be the best use of the City Council’s time.
“I don’t mean to be callous about this, but it’s only $470,000 and we’ve got a lot bigger budget than that and we have a lot of topics I think we should spend our time on,” Simpson said. “I would urge that we just say this staff recommendation is good enough and save some time for other things that are more important.”
The city is also updating its five year plan for the federal funding. The plan is required every five years and includes goals for the funding.
“As a result of the process, the five-year goals and objectives have been established in the plan,” Ashbeck said. “Per HUD guidance, they are intended to be very broad in order to allow for a wide variety of project types that we can fund with the dollars over the next five years.”
Those goals include addressing non-housing services, affordable housing, homelessness and the needs of special needs populations. The City Council will have to approve the five-year plan at a meeting in July.