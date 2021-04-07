Initial returns show Grand Junction voters have elected three new city council members and one returning council member in the 2021 municipal election.
Current council member Rick Taggart was re-elected, switching districts from At Large to District A. Dennis Simpson (District D), Abe Herman (District E) and Randall Reitz (At Large) also won their races.
Results are still unofficial in the race. Taggart was leading opponent Mark McCallister by more than 2,500 votes after the initial results were announced. Herman was ahead by nearly 3,000 votes over candidate Jody Green and Reitz led current City Council Member Kraig Andrews by more than 2,600 votes.
The closest race was between Simpson and candidate Greg Haitz, with Simpson ahead by around 1,200 votes after the initial unofficial results.
Throughout the campaign, winning candidates highlighted a vision for the future that included a more diverse economy through outdoor recreation and the arts, as well as managing the city’s growth in a smart way. Following the results, Taggart said he felt the group elected would work well together.
“I feel really good for the people that won tonight,” Taggart said. “Not so much for me, I’m thrilled for myself, but I’m really happy about council as a whole. I think it’s going to be a very good council and it’s going to help this city continue to move forward.”
Simpson also said the City Council going forward would work well together. Though he said he knew there would be times when he might be in the minority, he thought some of his ideas on how to manage city government will be heard.
“I’m real excited about the group of people we have, with (Council Members Anna Stout and Chuck McDaniel) and the four of us that were elected,” Simpson said. “I think that we’re going to be a good team and I look forward to being involved with that team.”
Herman said he was looking forward to tackling affordable housing and homeless issues and said he was glad the citizens gave him the chance to serve.
“I appreciate the trust that has been given to me by Grand Junction voters and I’m very excited to get to work building a positive future for our community,” Herman said.
For the new council members, there will be a lot of work ahead to get up to speed with city business. Herman said he was ready to jump into the work of City Council, saying he’d heard the first few months were “like drinking from a fire hose.” Reitz, likewise said he was ready to learn and get to work.
“I’ve got a lot to learn, but I have great people supporting me — the current council members and a great group of volunteers,” Reitz said. “I’m just going to dive in, study, work hard and make sure I’m ready for all this.”
With Andrews losing re-election, the City Council will have three new members. Council Member Phyllis Norris is leaving the council after being term limited and Mayor Duke Wortmann decided not to run for re-election.
The newly elected members will join remaining city council members Chuck McDaniel, Phillip Pe’a and Anna Stout, who were all elected to the council in 2019.