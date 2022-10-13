The city of Grand Junction's stormwater system was tested by record rain events in the past few months, and indications are that it passed.

"We don’t have storm drain problems but sometimes the volume in a short period time slows drainage and causes flooding in isolated areas. Streets are designed to manage rainfall so water flows down gutters and the center of the street is a little higher so lanes can remain open," Grand Junction Communications Director Sara Spaulding said in an email.