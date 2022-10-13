The city of Grand Junction's stormwater system was tested by record rain events in the past few months, and indications are that it passed.
"We don’t have storm drain problems but sometimes the volume in a short period time slows drainage and causes flooding in isolated areas. Streets are designed to manage rainfall so water flows down gutters and the center of the street is a little higher so lanes can remain open," Grand Junction Communications Director Sara Spaulding said in an email.
Several large storms, including some that dropped close to an inch of rain, caused some localized flooding in the downtown area and eastern Redlands, but Public Works Director Trent Prall said as far as he knows water didn't get into any houses or businesses.
Crews usually close portions of south Seventh Street during heavy rains to ensure cars don't wash water into nearby houses, Prall said.
Other areas that have needed to be watched for debris during heavy storms include low lying areas of the Monument Road Trail, Monument Road near Mariposa where sediment can run off the slopes, South Camp Road Trail at Red Canyon, Seventh Street and Riverside Parkway, 11th Street and Gunnison Avenue, and Hideaway Lane and Secret Canyon Lane on Orchard Mesa, according to Prall.
According to Prall, the storms "produced a large volume of run off in a short period of time that temporarily overwhelmed some of the systems that were designed over 100 years ago. Still it is extremely rare that the stormwater threatens flooding homes and the runoff is contained within the City's rights-of-ways."
When such storms occur, Prall urges residents to be patient and let the system work to get the water into the Colorado River.