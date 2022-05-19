The city of Grand Junction may start a pilot program for bringing e-bike and e-scooter micromobility companies such as Lime and Bird to the city.
Planner Dani Acosta said the city is going to put out a request for proposals for a one-year pilot program for micromobility solutions for up to three operators, but before that, the city wants to figure out how to regulate operators and reckless/careless driving.
The city has been contacted by a couple of the big vendors, said Tamra Allen, community development director.
City Attorney John Shaver said the city wants to take this process in increments and be ready to go in different directions, depending on how the pilot program goes.
Acosta recommended the e-scooters be allowed in vehicle travel lanes, sidewalks with some restrictions in the central downtown business district, bike lanes and trails that allow bikes.
City Council member Abe Herman asked to have changes to paved trails that allow bikes to avoid confusion.
Staff is also recommending the scooters are dismounted when on Main Street between First Street and Seventh Street, Colorado Avenue between First Street and Seventh Street and Seventh Street between Colorado Avenue and Grand Avenue.
“That is something we can do to make sure we protect pedestrians along these corridors, and then also this is consistent with our rules we have for bikes and other wheeled devices,” Acosta said.
Staff also recommends a 25 mph speed limit for scooters in the downtown district, and a 6 mph speed limit on sidewalks.
Most of the scooters cap at 20 mph, Acosta said. E-bike speed limits would have to be detailed in the pilot agreement.
In the pilot program, companies would be required to have their own parking for the scooters so they’re not strewn about on sidewalks.
Another element the city is going to have to contend with in micromobility discussions is geofencing, creating a virtual perimeter for a real-world area using location data, which scooter companies can use to render a scooter inoperable or limit speeds outside of a fence.
“I used Lime scooters a lot last time I was in D.C., and the geofencing was pretty good. The thing I don’t know is if it can tell sidewalk vs. bike lane four feet to the right,” Herman said.
He said the city should ask for some equity considerations from the prospective companies, saying, “This is a method of transportation for people who don’t have cars, who don’t have means, and from the company’s perspective, they’re looking at what’s most profitable, but from our city perspective, we will also want to consider access to our underserved portion of community.”
Acosta said that will be one of the metrics the city looks at when evaluating the pilot program.
The Grand Junction Police Department has expressed concerns about increases in injuries caused by the scooters and people damaging and vandalizing the scooters.
“I’m concerned that we are already way short of police officers, we can’t give speeding tickets, we can’t give red light tickets, we can’t give parking tickets, because we don’t have enough staff,” Council Member Dennis Simpson said. “And I would think getting those problems solved would come ahead of adding more work for the Police Department.”
Mayor Anna Stout said she thinks there will be a learning curve when it comes to the scooters, but the populace will eventually figure it out.
“This is a community that largely hasn’t used these before, unless people have traveled and have that sort of adventurous spirit,” Stout said. “I won’t ride one, because I don’t trust myself on something that requires me to balance like that, so I think for people trying it for the first time, there may be we see that learning curve, but as people get comfortable on them, we’ll see that decrease, I would assume.”
State law prohibits the use of e-scooters by those younger than age 16.
Stout and Herman said they hoped the scooters would help take some cars off the road.
City Council also discussed instituting a curfew for the scooters and whether to require helmets.
Herman said he was against requiring helmets because the city doesn’t require helmets for bikes or motorcycles.
Herman said he was worried about the negative reputation e-scooters have developed preceding them.
“As we all know, these scooters can be pretty controversial because of these cities that are kind of littered with them, so is there any plan for community outreach or media relations?to ensure that the story of how we’re preventing from turning into that is being considered in this rather than it just kind of coming up when we adopt ordinances, and then the media is saying ‘skaters are coming, your sidewalks are going to be covered in, you know...” Herman asked.
Acosta said the city manager’s office would likely be handling a communication plan.
“I do think that we would want to provide the community with that information beforehand and not have it come necessarily from, like, you know, the press,” Acosta said.