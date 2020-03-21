The Grand Junction City Council will hold a special meeting Monday evening and could declare a state of economic emergency, opening the door for measures to help area businesses amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
If the state of emergency is approved by a majority of council members, it will also vote on deferring sales tax payments from businesses for an indeterminate amount of time.
Should the tax deferment pass, businesses that already paid sales tax to the city would receive a rebate check. Checks could be cut as early as next week, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton told The Daily Sentinel. The move could pump roughly $5 million back into the community. Businesses would have to request the deferment and it would only apply to the 3.25% city sales tax, not any state or county sales taxes.
“The No. 1 issue for businesses is cash flow,” Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart said.
Decisions at the state level to restrict all restaurants and bars to takeout and delivery service and also shuttering all nail salons, haircut establishments and tattoo parlors necessitate that the city move quickly, Taggart said.
“It’s the right call,” he said. “The timing came quickly, though, and we have to catch up.”
The city could also look at other ways to help businesses, such as reducing wastewater fees for hotel and restaurants that may be sitting idle for the moment.
Caton noted that the city intends to maintain a full staff and has reallocated certain people from places such as the Orchard Mesa Pool to other areas.
Grand Junction leaders will also hold daily briefings each weekday morning to give the community updates on the virus and how the city is responding. Friday morning’s briefing was the first and Caton explained some of what the city government has done to respond to date.
“We have personnel that have been tracking this incident since day one,” he said. “Approximately four weeks ago, the leadership team began to discuss and prepare for this situation. Approximately two to three weeks ago, we expanded that group to a much larger personnel force to start to prepare for our community.”
Roughly two weeks ago, the city activated its Incident Command System — a standardized framework for coordinating emergency response. Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins is serving as the incident commander this week and said staff has implemented the pandemic flu plan, which already existed, and was updated for this situation.
“Our community has had patience and they have worked with us as we’ve worked to continue city operations and continue to plan for the future with this event,” Watkins said. “One of the biggest things we’re working on in the incident command system is certainly maintaining our essential core services.”
Watkins said measures have been put in place to protect the health of all city employees. Those include social distancing, vigilant cleaning and working from home where possible.
For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19, visit gjcity.org.