Surrounded by arid landscapes, Grand Junction is an oasis of green thanks to thousands of mature trees, many of which are managed by the city of Grand Junction’s Forestry Department.
City Forester Rob Davis spends his days thinking about those trees and working to keep them healthy and safe throughout the city. Trees in a city are an important network, Davis said, that provide numerous benefits.
“Our urban trees really create a green infrastructure side of the city that gives it a unique character,” Davis said. “It sets people’s perception of what this city is in a really quick, instant kind of way.”
Just look at Main Street, Davis said, with its large mature trees providing shade to shoppers or people sitting outside a restaurant. They make that space or in a city park more pleasant to be in.
“Trees in a city, from an urban forester’s perspective, they’re like street lights, they’re like stop signs, they’re like sidewalks,” Davis said. “They’re part of the green infrastructure that makes a city a good place to live.”
Taking care of the infrastructure is Davis and his team’s day-to-day job. They plant new trees in the spring and fall, trim trees for health and safety in the summer and remove trees that need to be taken down in the winter.
“I think what a lot of people think when you say, ‘I’m a forester’ is that you’re up in the mountains and you’re off in the woods taking care of trees there,” Davis said. “A city forester’s job is to try and look at trees in a city in this bigger view.”
It can be a tough job, but Davis said he likes how hands-on the city of Grand Junction is with its trees. In his previous job, as City Forester for Denver, adjacent property owners were responsible for taking care of the trees along the street. That’s not the case for Grand Junction.
“In Denver, I used to joke that trees were what I talked about in meeting rooms and typed about on a computer, but didn’t ever touch anymore,” Davis said. “In Grand Junction, I get a lot more chances to do that and get a higher degree of direct interaction and outdoor time.”
Maintaining the thousands of street trees, alongside the thousands of trees in city parks comes with plenty of challenges. Davis said one of their current challenges is from two native insects that are starting to affect the city’s ash trees.
“That is something that we recognize as a problem and we’re really trying to come up with a plan to deal with it,” Davis said. “That is obviously pruning where we can where trees haven’t gotten too far, getting a plan for removal, developing plans for replacement, putting together a real robust plant health care treatment program.”
Working with trees has been what Davis has done for his entire career. He said he loved camping as a kid and wanted a way to make nature a part of his career. He found out Colorado State University had a forestry program and switched to that.
After school, he started working in the city forestry department for Greeley and eventually worked his way up to his post in Denver. But after nine years there, Davis and his family were ready for a change.
“We’d always been attracted to the Western Slope,” Davis said. “To be able to still go places in a short time and have lots of space, it’s kind of like what Colorado used to feel like a lot more on the Front Range 30 years ago, it still feels like that on this side.”
Davis said he just enjoys being in nature and among the trees. He likes to get out fishing and hiking in a beautiful place to relax. Thinking about trees and their value makes you realize the time invested in a tree, he said.
“The biggest value in trees is the time it took to get them there,” Davis said. “It doesn’t matter how much money or power someone has, they can’t make a 50-year-old tree. The only thing that makes a 50 year old tree is 50 years.”