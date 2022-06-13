A man rides his bike along the Monumental Connector Trail near Lunch Loops in Colorado National Monument. A $500,000 grant will allow phase two of the trail to be completed by mid-2023, a 1.5-mile route between Tabeguache trail head and Jurassic Flats trail head.
Great Outdoors Colorado has awarded the city of Grand Junction a $500,000 grant to complete phase two of the Monument Connector Trail.
The 1.5-mile trail will go from the Tabeguache trail head to the Jurassic Flats trail head at Colorado National Monument.
“It’s going to connect a lot of the most important outdoor spaces we have,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
The project’s design phase is scheduled to happen early next year, with construction of the 10-foot-wide trail set to finish in mid-2023, Sherbenou said.
The first phase of the Monument Connector, from Broadway Avenue to Lunch Loops, was funded by GOCO in 2019.
The second phase will differ from the first phase in that it will weave away from Monument Road and more into nature, Sherbenou said, increasing accessibility to some of the natural features in the area.
“It’s a huge win for accessibility,” he said.
It will also complete the 10-mile Redlands Loop with the Audubon Trail.
“This was the only gap in that 10-mile loop that was missing, and people were forced onto the Monument Road,” Sherbenou said.
“People can drive on the Monument Road at pretty high speeds, which I think deterred a lot of people from completing the loop.”
The project wouldn’t be possible without the funding from Great Outdoors Colorado, Sherbenou said, and city staff were pleased to be awarded the grant in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
“The city is immensely grateful for the support from GOCO that has been central to building the parks and recreation system in Grand Junction,” Mayor Anna Stout said. “The Missing Link trail project will provide a huge contribution to the quality of life in Grand Junction.”
GOCO also awarded Mesa County $250,362 to enhance the schoolyard at Loma Elementary School.
“Loma is a small, tight-knit community, and we want to be good neighbors to residents of all ages,” said Nicole Wimsatt, principal at Loma Elementary School.
“The new playground will give students and community members alike a safe, modern place to play.”