The city of Grand Junction received a clean opinion of it’s annual audit, which was presented at its Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The city’s auditor, Ty Holman of Haynie and Company, presented the results of the 2020 audit, which included a financial statements audit and a single audit. A single audit is required when the city spends more than $750,000 in federal money. Last year the city received a significant amount of federal money through the CARES Act.
Holman explained the audit process and what he would be required to report to the council as part of the audit. Through the process, he said, they were issuing an unmodified opinion on the 2020 audit.
“Essentially an unmodified opinion is what you would typically refer to as a clean opinion or an opinion that basically says that we feel like those items are fairly stated and accurate,” Holman said.
The report covers the city’s structure and services provided, independent audit results, budget process, economic factors that impact the city’s financial condition, a recap of major projects during the year and a future outlook section, according to a city press release. The audit does not look specifically for fraud, but Holman said they would be required to report illegal activity if they found any.
Two areas in the report that Holman highlighted were the long-term liabilities and fund balance for the city, which both jumped in 2020. Holman explained that this was due to bonds the city took in 2020 for road expansion projects that were approved by voters.
The city noted in its press release that the unrestricted fund balance at the end of 2020 was $29 million and that the city invested $25.4 million in capital projects in 2020. City Manager Greg Caton noted at Wednesday’s meeting that the city’s net position, or assets less liabilities, had improved in 2020.
“At the end of 2019 we had a net position of $104 million and at the end of 2020 we increased our net position $51 million,” Caton said. “So that’s always an interesting number to me — $155 million is our net position.”
Caton also thanked staff for their work on the annual audit. Finance Director Jodi Welch said in a statement that the city is committed to maintaining a strong financial position.
“The City of Grand Junction remains committed to providing high-quality services and investing in the future of the community,” Welch said. “The city’s goal is to provide critical services in the long term while maintaining a sound financial position. Priorities shaping the future are economic development, public safety, investments in infrastructure, and planned growth and development.”