The Grand Junction City Council was presented with an update from its marijuana working group on its progress since it formed in September.
The City Council is weighing a potential ballot measure for April that would ask voters whether they would allow some cannabis businesses to operate in Grand Junction.
The working group is composed of city employees, business owners and community members. It has been researching how other communities have regulated marijuana businesses and how Grand Junction might apply those lessons if voters approved the ballot measure.
Senior Planner Lance Gloss gave the Council a brief history of cannabis regulation in Grand Junction, including a moratorium on all cannabis related businesses that was passed by the voters in 2011.
“Essentially what needs to be on the ballot in order to entertain this are two primary questions,” Gloss said. “One is a repeal of the moratorium put in place by ballot measure in 2011. Only a vote can repeal that decision by the voters. Two would be to set a tax rate or, more accurately, a range of tax rates.”
What those taxes, if there were passed, would go to is an important question and it hasn’t been decided yet.
City Attorney John Shaver said internally they have been looking at options of putting them toward parks and recreation facilities, as well as enforcement and education to prevent youth from using marijuana. He said the ballot question itself would be only the start of the process.
“The ballot questions frankly are just the tip of the iceberg because what will follow if those ballot questions are approved are the processes for the licenses, the cap, the lottery system, the RFP system ... the land use and zoning questions,” Shaver said. “There’s lots of iceberg below the waterline on this thing.”
That below-the-surface detail is much of what the working group is researching, Gloss said.
They are reviewing license types, which include everything from cultivation to retail, and discussing zoning rules like buffer zones between a business and other uses like schools or parks.
“We really have been able to take advantage of the fact that many communities are five or more years into this process of either entertaining or allowing medical or recreational marijuana uses in their communities,” Gloss said. “We’ve certainly learned a lot.”
Council Member Anna Stout asked about the process for recruiting community members to the working group and whether anti-marijuana voices were represented.
Gloss said they sought a variety of expertise from people within the cannabis industry, from the business community in Grand Junction and from members of the community. He said there are members who are skeptical of marijuana or opposed to allowing it in Grand Junction.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said he wanted to see three comparable Colorado cities to Grand Junction to be able to review what they set their tax rates at and what revenue is generated.
The City Council will have to make a decision by the end of January on whether it plans to put a question on the April ballot to see if voters favor allowing these businesses in the city.