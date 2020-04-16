Nineteen local nonprofits have received grants from the city of Grand Junction to provide critical services during the coronavirus outbreak.
The city, which directed $500,000 through the Western Colorado Community Foundation, awarded a maximum $50,000 grant to five organizations — Meals on Wheels Mesa County, Kids Aid, HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach and Community Food Bank.
In total the community foundation received applications from 20 qualified organizations requesting a total of $810,000, Community Foundation President and Executive Director Anne Wenzel said.
Wenzel said the community foundation will be monitoring how each organization spends the grants.
“The reason to go through the nonprofits is the nonprofits are already set up to help individuals and they know how to confirm and verify financial need,” Wenzel said. “They already do this, they are just seeing an influx of people.”
Mesa County Meals on Wheels Program Manager Amanda de Bock said her organization has seen a large increase in demand for meals during the stay-at-home order. She said before the current crisis people over 60 who were homebound qualified for Meals on Wheels. Now anyone over 60 will qualify.
“We’re going to utilize these extra funds to buy prepackaged frozen meals that are specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of a senior that we can distribute to any senior who calls and asks for it,” de Bock said.
The nonprofit grant funding, called the #GJStrong Fund, was approved by the City Council on April 6 as an emergency ordinance.
For Meals on Wheels this grant comes as it is seeing increased demand and reduced donations. De Bock said donations from seniors who receive meals, which normally accounts for around 20% of their funding, is down significantly — people getting meals are not required to donate.
“We would have tried to find a way, but this is such a huge help, such a huge relief,” de Bock said. “That amount of money, it goes so far and because we have special buying power because we buy in large quantities we are able to take that money and make it go so much further.”
The city specified that the grants must go to an organization that provides essential services to the community, specifically in food and housing assistance. Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County was awarded $10,000 to help homeowners who are struggling with paying their mortgages.
“Operationally we’re pretty healthy, but there is no program for our interest free loans because Habitat carries all those mortgages,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Janet Brink said. “So we rely on our homeowners to pay their loans on time. I know I have a few homeowners that are struggling.”
Due to the stay-at-home order, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is closed, which has limited the organization’s income, Brink said. It relies on that income and mortgage payments to continue its building projects. It is currently working on building four homes.
For current owners of Habitat homes, of which there are 50 in Mesa County, Brink said having some assistance available if they are struggling to make a payment would help in reducing their stress.
“I think the stress of everybody being out of work and not allowed to work and not allowed to go out is confusing for some of them,” Brink said. “I feel for their mental health. If we can get this for them and offer it, it would be some relief.”
Other organizations that received funding included $30,000 to Hilltop Community Resources for gas and food assistance to families in need, $25,000 to the District 51 Foundation for staffing and food expenses for its Emergency Meal Program (limited to Grand Junction sites) and $25,000 for general operating expenses for the Salvation Army Grand Junction Corps food and shelter programs.