The city of Grand Junction is moving to reopen some of its indoor facilities, including City Hall next week.
City Manager Greg Caton said with the county’s move on the state’s COVID-19 dial to yellow that the city would be able to reopen City Hall to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Several weeks ago we opened up the lobbies of police and fire and have been planning for City Hall,” Caton said. “City Hall obviously being one of the more recognizable and utilized city facilities.”
The three-day-a-week schedule, which is similar to how it operated last fall, was chosen so as not to conflict with municipal court activities, which take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Caton said.
A face mask will be required to enter the building and additional face masks will be provided to any resident who does not have their own, Caton said. The requirement will also apply to vaccinated individuals unless that guidance is changed by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“The No. 1 goal through the entire pandemic has been the safety of our employees and the public and then servicing our community members,” Caton said. “We’ve still able to serve them by appointment and other virtual means (while City Hall was closed).”
The City Council is also looking to welcome the public back in person to its meetings, but has not set a date to do so yet. Caton said they are reviewing its policies from the summer and fall that allowed in person public participation in the meetings, but limited capacity and had social distancing in place.
“We’re still seeing what worked in 2020 to see if we need to make some modifications,” Caton said. “I think 2020 served us quite well in terms of providing guidance for how we would reopen with our City Council meetings.”
Indoor parks facilities will also reopen this month. The Parks and Recreation Administrative Office building will reopen to normal business hours Monday through Friday. Orchard Mesa Pool, Bookcliff Activity Center and the Lincoln Park Stadium Hospitality Suite will all reopen on March 15.
Orchard Mesa Pool will have its capacity limited to 50 people with masks required when not in the water. All services at the pool will be available, including lap swimming, aqua aerobics, Silver Sneakers classes, swim lessons and open swim, according to a news release.
All outdoor parks facilities like sports fields and park shelters will remain open. Caton said more understanding of the virus guidance from public health officials has allowed more outdoor facilities to be able to stay open.
“It’s been about a year and we know so much more about the virus and how it’s transmitted,” Caton said. “I think Parks and Recreation is a great example, where a year ago we were getting guidance that was a little more restrictive. Now, particularly with the outdoor uses, there’s a greater amount of flexibility in 2021.”
The city recently released its Spring 2021 Activity Guide and registration opened this week. The guide details spring and some summer programs, such as adult softball and summer camp programs that begin May 24 and run through the summer season, according to a news release. Registration opened March 1 for all summer camps.
The city is not planning to reopen the Senior Center or Visitor Center at this time and Caton said they will continue to work with Mesa County Public Health to reopen safely.