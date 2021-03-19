The city of Grand Junction has recorded another strong month for sales tax collections in February topping the 2020 collections by nearly 11%.
The sales and use taxes collected in February represent sales that were made by businesses during the month of January. It was up around $450,000 compared to the previous year and $342,000 over the 2021 budget.
“We’re very bullish and very optimistic about our economy,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “We saw a considerable amount of growth pre-COVID and diversification, which is really the key. Even through the pandemic what we saw is consumer behavior is changing and also Grand Junction is on the map. I think that’s reflective in these numbers.”
Year-to-date, the city is also above budget on its sales and use tax collections by around $370,000 or 3.6%. Caton said if the city continues to collect taxes above the budgeted amount that does not mean it will increase expenditures, but it will allow the city to follow its budget plan.
“We don’t take an increase over what we planned and spend it,” Caton said. “That’s not how we operate.”
Finance Director Jodi Welch said the increased sales tax revenue, if the trend continues, could have an impact on the 2022 budget. She said the City Council could choose to use that money to tackle city projects faster than it had planned.
“What that will allow us, as we’re planning our 2022 budget, is possibly to do more priorities in 2022 because our fund balance is larger,” Welch said. “So what Council has the option of doing in using fund balance is to use it for economic development projects or use it for larger capital projects that are needed.”
The 2020 February collections had been down compared to 2019. Welch said, while the COVID-19 pandemic’s largest effects on the sales tax collections came in the spring, the slight dip in February could have been an early effect of the pandemic.
“I do think the February collections, for January’s retail sales, there was starting to be some concern and some consumer drawback,” Welch said. “That’s what we saw in that slight dip in February.”
While the sales and use tax combined was up, use tax alone was down in the February collections. Welch said use tax is paid on goods bought outside the city, but used within the city. She said it is often paid by construction companies, but that a significant increase in sales tax revenue from construction material suppliers in Grand Junction likely means construction companies are buying more materials locally.
“A lot of times the use tax comes in because the construction materials are being brought in from the outside,” Welch said. “I think what we’re seeing is they are being purchased inside the city. So we’re seeing the strength of that industry come through the sales tax versus the use tax side of it.”
While the early sales tax figures are good and show consumers are more confident, Caton said the total dollar amount above the budget is still small compared to the budget as a whole. He said the city intentionally budgets conservatively, so it is less likely to find itself in the opposite situation.
“We were very optimistic that 2021 would bounce back,” Caton said. “So then the big question is how much does it bounce back? (Welch) and I recommend to City Council each fall a very conservative projection. Our projection last fall was in line with what we had historically done.”