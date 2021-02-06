The city of Grand Junction and the Business Incubator Center have developed a process to distribute $250,000 in grant money for nonprofits affected by the pandemic, which the city council will need to affirm at a future meeting.
The city council voted to appropriate $1 million in grants for small businesses and nonprofits in the city at its Wednesday meeting. It is split three ways with $500,000 going to small businesses, $250,000 going to nonprofits that provide food assistance and $250,000 for general nonprofit businesses. The council had already voted for this appropriation at its previous meeting, but had to take a second vote for procedural reasons.
“This item is coming back to city council for consideration because the public notice requirement for the original ordinance was not met for the hearing on Jan. 20,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “So nothing has changed from what was approved on Jan. 20.”
Council member Anna Stout said the $250,000 for nonprofit businesses will not be distributed until city council reviews the application and distribution plan. She said that plan has been completed with Business Incubator Executive Director Jon Maraschin and City Attorney John Shaver both giving it a final review.
“There can’t be an application process until the money is actually ratified by council and released to the Business Incubator,” Stout said. “What we have right now is the proposal for what that would look like and how it would be administered through the Business Incubator Center.”
Stout said the grants for nonprofit businesses would be administered by the Business Incubator rather than the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which took part in the process, because it will be based on the organizations financial need, not necessarily its mission.
“The idea will be that it is very similarly structured to the business relief fund, the GJ Strong Fund,” Stout said. “The real key to this here, the way the John’s (Maraschin) program will run this, is basically looking at their balance sheet at the end of the year, their (profit and loss), their funding projections for the next 12 months.”
Stout said there will be restrictions around what nonprofits can apply to target smaller nonprofits with greater financial need. She said it is difficult to gauge how much need there is before applications are received, but she expected about 100 nonprofits to be eligible.
“If there are more (applications) than the fund can cover then the Business Incubator will have the discretion to prioritize the ones that serve the community’s basic needs first,” Stout said. “There will be a second phase if the funding isn’t fully distributed in the first phase.”
The city council will review the plan for the distribution of the grant funding and vote whether or not to affirm it at a future meeting.
The council also voted Wednesday to amend its Community Development Block Grant Program Year Action Plan. This moves to the process of distributing an additional $357,800 in federal grants to local nonprofits forward. Those grants are being awarded to nonprofits providing housing assistance and must go toward COVID-19 related projects.