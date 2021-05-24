Industry experts and local residents weighed in on potential marijuana regulations in the city of Grand Junction at a listening session last week.
The city is holding seven listening sessions to hear from the public on what types of regulations they want to see prior to a June 7 City Council workshop.
Grand Junction Senior Planner Lance Gloss opened the meeting with an overview of the work already done and the timeline the city is looking at as it moves forward.
“The idea is that over the course of the next several months regulation would be drafted based on research and based on public input, presented to City Council for their review as well as for public comment and refinement,” Gloss said. “Then that would lead to the eventual adoption of an ordinance or ordinances with that regulation.”
Many of the commenters who spoke at the virtual listen session on Wednesday were in the marijuana industry and shared their perspective on what had worked when selecting retail store operators in other communities.
Renee Grossman, president and chief executive officer of a Basalt-based retail marijuana chain, said she thought a merit-based system for selecting the operators made the most sense and that keeping them local can be a positive, but it is a complex issue.
She said other communities have seen applicants game the system in various ways.
“If you have really professional operators who care about your community and do this right, then it will be a win-win for everyone,” Grossman said. “A random lottery is just not going to give you that. That could end up being really controversial going forward in Grand Junction.”
Dr. Michael Pramenko said he was in favor of local operators to keep the profits from the new industry in Mesas County.
However, he said the city should study how this change could impact local youth and crime in the city.
“We’re about to do a grand experiment here,” Pramenko said. “We’re doing it as a country, we’re doing it as a state, we’re about to do it as a community. You’re introducing another drug of abuse and with a fairly high ability to change the dopamine levels operating in the brain.”
Commenters also discussed having buffer zones around schools and potentially other buildings like places of worship. The number of stores allowed was discussed with two participants suggesting the market should decide.
There will be six more listening sessions before the City Council’s workshop, including three in-person sessions.
The next one is in person at 5:30 p.m. today at the park shelters at Riverside Park.