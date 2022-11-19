Jeff Smith, president of the Western Slope Pickleball Club, speaks during the City of Grand Junction ground-breaking ceremony at Canyon View Park on Friday. The plan is to add four additional tennis courts at Canyon View and convert four Lincoln Park tennis courts into pickeball courts.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou speaks at the City of Gran Junction groundbreaking ceremony to add addition tennis courts at the Canyon View Park tennis court facility Friday.
Lena Elliott speaks at the City of Grand Junction groundbreaking ceremony to add addition tennis courts at the Canyon View Park tennis court facility Friday.
Lena Elliott, longtime tennis advocate and tournament organizer speaks Friday at the ceremony to add additional tennis courts at the Canyon View Park tennis court facility.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout speaks at the City of Grand Junction groundbreaking ceremony to add addition tennis courts at the Canyon View Park tennis court facility Friday.
When it comes to upgrading its tennis and pickleball courts, Friday was the city of Grand Junction’s serve.
The city celebrated the beginning of its tennis and pickleball expansion project Friday morning by hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for new Canyon View Park courts. The ceremony represented a landmark moment in the tennis and pickleball expansion project, as the project was originally undertaken by the city through close partnerships by lovers of both sports.
The first step of the project will be for the city to install LED lights at the current 12 courts at Canyon View. Crews will then shift to Lincoln Park and retrofit the lights there to LED.
The new LED lighting will allow the courts at both parks to meet International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) standards).
After the lights are installed, crews will dedicate their efforts to bringing four new tennis courts to fruition at Canyon View. Once those are completed, four tennis courts at Lincoln Park will be converted to dedicated pickleball courts.
Once the project concludes, Canyon View will have 16 tennis courts — 12 with LED lights — and 20 pickleball courts at Lincoln Park, all illuminated by LED lights.
The project is expected to be completed in the middle of 2023. The project’s total cost is estimated to be $2 million and is being partially funded by contributions from the Western Slope’s tennis and pickleball enthusiasts.
“We approach our service to the community from the perspective of positive sum,” said Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou.
“We really want to improve (the parks and recreation system) for all user groups as much as we can based upon need. A lot of other communities have responded to the surge in popularity of pickleball by doing things like painting pickleball lines on tennis courts or repurposing tennis courts to become pickleball courts. It’s been a really wonderful endeavor to work with the pickleball community and the tennis community to come up with a plan that improves the facilities for both very important user groups.”
There were a number of supporters and community figures who attended the groundbreaking, including longtime tennis advocate and tournament organizer Lena Elliott, Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout and Western Slope Pickleball Club President Jeff Smith.
The tennis and pickleball expansion project is the latest development in the city’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space (PROS) Master Plan. The PROS Master Plan process began in March 2020, funded largely by a Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) grant.
Public input was collected throughout the process, the city said, with a considerable amount of work put into the plan by members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, members of the PROS Master Plan Advisory Committee, City Parks and Recreation staff, city leadership and the Grand Junction City Council.
The Master Plan outlines priorities for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation and identifies projects to be completed over the next decade.
The top priorities accrued from the plan were trail connections and expansions, a community center, an indoor warm water leisure pool, and conservation of and access and improvements to the Colorado River
“The City of Grand Junction is really committed to continuing to improve the parks and recreation system for our community,” Sherbenou said. “This is one of the first projects we’ve been able to pursue to help better meet the needs of the community.”