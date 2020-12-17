The Grand Junction City Council is looking ahead at the possibility of more local assistance to small businesses and nonprofits in 2021 as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to hurt the economy.
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President Diane Schwenke spoke to the Council at its Monday work session and highlighted results from a recent survey of her members, which showed businesses are concerned about the future.
Schwenke said the chamber has done member surveys since the start of the pandemic to track how businesses have been affected and what the concerns are of the owners. She said about 45% of respondents said their businesses have seen a significant negative impact. However, she did say about a quarter have seen no impact or seen their business improve.
One of the most concerning numbers, Schwenke said, was that the number of businesses that only have two months or less of operating reserve has increased from 5% in August to 32% in their most recent survey.
“That’s a really troubling number and it just shows us how much more fragile our businesses are becoming the longer the pandemic goes on,” Schwenke said.
Schwenke said she has also talked with local retailers who said traffic was down during the holiday shopping season, though individual purchases were up. She said they expect sales tax to decline in the final months of the year.
“Overall we think we are probably going to see a decline in holiday sales,” Schwenke said. “We’re hoping it keeps under 10%, but overall it’s not going to match where we were in 2019.”
Business Incubator Center Executive Director Jon Maraschin gave the Council an overview of the programs the city has supported in 2020 that have made money available for small businesses in need. He said through three programs, a forgivable loan program established by the city, a grant program the city made available with CARES Act funding and an Energize Colorado Grant, around $750,000 was distributed to local businesses.
“We kept at least 38 businesses in business that would not have been in business, likely, without the help of Grand Junction City Council,” Maraschin said. “It is working well. We are working hands-on with people every day.”
He said there were struggles along the way.
The initial loan program was less successful than they had expected, because of the economic uncertainty business owners were fearful of borrowing money, even though the loans were forgivable, he said.
Looking forward, Maraschin said there were about 15 businesses who sought help, but did not qualify for several reasons. Businesses established in 2020 could not prove losses from COVID-19 and so wouldn’t qualify.
Others had already received assistance through federal programs like the Payroll Protection Program that limited the amount of money they qualified for. He said a future program at the city level could help some of those businesses.
“I think, depending on what our federal government does, by about the end of January if they don’t get rent relief, they don’t do some things, we have a lot of businesses that are going to need a lot of help,” Maraschin said. “I honestly don’t know what that looks like.”
City Council member Phyllis Norris thanked both Maraschin and Schwenke for their presentations and said they should continue to work with City Manager Greg Caton to look at how the City can help.
“I think we need to step back and say we need to evolve with what’s happening out there today,” City Council member Phyllis Norris said. “Your surveys certainly help pinpoint how things have changed.”
NEED OF NONPROFITS
The City Council is also looking at the needs of the nonprofit community in 2021.
In the spring of 2020 the City Council authorized $500,000 in grants to local nonprofits that serve basic needs in the community. Those grants were administered through the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF). WCCF Executive Director Anne Wenzel said the nonprofit community is worried what will happen after the holidays.
“Once we’re through the holidays and that season of giving is over and it’s cold and people are still hungry they are very worried about funding and being able to meet an increase in demand that they are all expecting,” Wenzel said.
There will be more federal funding for nonprofits available early next year, but Wenzel said the city could consider another round of local funding. She said the first round worked well, but the city could expand its definition of basic needs, as areas like mental health become more of a concern.
“Our nonprofits are working extremely hard these past eight months and looking at months more of lots of demand and now increases in social services,” Wenzel said. “Mental health impacts are beginning to surge.”
Norris said she would like Wenzel to keep in contact with Caton. She said she shared her concerns over mental health and the community’s needs through the winter months.
“I’m concerned after the first of the year,” Norris said. “We could hit the same thing after the first of the year that we hit when this first started.”