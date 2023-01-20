011521-wild-eaglerimscooters-ml
SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

Youngsters ride their scooters at Eagle Rim Skate Park on a sunny afternoon in this file photo from July, 2021. The other city skate park is at Westlake Park and the Grand Junction is considering adding a “destination-level” skating feature at Emerson Park, 301 S. 10th St.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The city of Grand Junction is looking to add a third skate park to its offerings, with $100,000 budgeted in 2023 to design a “destination-level” park at Emerson Park.

The construction costs would be included in a future budget cycle.

