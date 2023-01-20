The city of Grand Junction is looking to add a third skate park to its offerings, with $100,000 budgeted in 2023 to design a “destination-level” park at Emerson Park.
The construction costs would be included in a future budget cycle.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said a wheeled park would have elements of a skate park, and also elements of a bike park so more user groups can be served.
Also, Emerson Park has received minimal use compared to other parks, Sherbenou said. The park currently has a little-used playground.
“It was identified as an opportunity to re-activate a park that doesn’t get a lot of visitation,” he said.
“The site was selected due to its limited access other than active transportation as well as the need to reinvent this park that is increasingly taken over by the unhoused in the community,” the project description states.
A description of the project in the city’s budget states the park would address needs for more skate parks and more advanced skate features.
“The community has two 20-plus year old skate parks, which only provide beginner and intermediate features, which means advanced middle school, high school and beyond skaters lose interest once they are at an advanced level,” the project description states.
The project would include completing the master plan for Emerson Park. Grand Junction has also budgeted $60,000 for improvements at Eagle Rim Park’s skate park.
“There are many “trip hazards” and modifications needed to improve safety of users and usability of the park,” a description of the project in the city’s budget states.
Sherbenou said updating the city’s current skate parks, at Eagle Rim Park and Westlake Park, has been identified as a need in the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan.
In addition, a new mural program at the park will is being put in place to address graffiti.
“Murals produced by artists who earn compensation for their work are much less likely to be tagged by others, which preserves the art and avoids offensive messaging,” the project description states.
Sherbenou said both projects are being put forward with input from the skating community.
“They’ve really helped to inform the progress so far, and they’ll continue to be involved.”
