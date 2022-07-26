The city of Grand Junction is considering options for refurbishing its original water plant, built in 1939, including a suggestion to turn the building into a museum.
The plant, located in Orchard Mesa on 26 1/4 Road, was shut down in 1969 when the city's current water plant, located nearby, was built.
Grand Junction is gathering community feedback before it applies for a $150,000 grant from the State Historical Fund. According to the project website, the project is estimated to cost $200,000.
The State Historical Fund provides grants funded by "limited stakes gaming in the towns of Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek for significant buildings, structures, objects, districts, or archaeology sites, or about preservation of historic resources in Colorado," according to the fund's website. Lowell Village was among their most recent grant recipients, a $35,750 award for masonry restoration on the old R-5 building on Seventh Street. For fiscal year 2021, Mesa County received 94 State Historical Fund grants totaling more than $3 million, according to State Historical Fund records.
The Orchard Mesa plant was the first water treatment plant in the Grand Valley. It was constructed in 1939 via a grant from the Public Works Administration, and designed to treat 5 million gallons of water per day. In 2019, it was listed on the historic register.
"It definitely has historic significance," Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said.
The city received a $15,000 grant from the State Historical Fund to complete an assessment of the work needed to preserve the building.
The assessment recommended rehabilitation be done in four phases, three for construction and one for changing the occupancy, which will require some changes to the building based on the building code.
Currently, the building is used for storage and other miscellaneous uses, according to Kim.
"We're trying to preserve it and develop a public benefit for the facility," Kim said.
The city is looking at turning the facility into a learning center related to water, Kim said.
"Water is so critical to the history of our city," Kim said.
The outdoor portion of the facility could be used for tours or field trips, Kim added.
"It's really kind of a park-like setting," Kim said.
The process will also look at access roads and pedestrian paths to the facility.
However, Kim said, any alterations to the grounds, and the opening of the old plant, will necessitate changes to the site in order to keep the active water plant site secure, such as moving fences.
The next step in the process after the public outreach is submitting applications for funding from the state Historic Foundation, which are due Oct. 3. Those awards will be announced by February.
"We're hoping if we get the award we'll start the architectural work next year," Kim said.
The city would also pursue other grants to move forward with construction, Kim said.
A public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Business Incubator Center, 2591 Legacy Way.