The city of Grand Junction and Grand Junction housing authority are seeking a $2.25 million grant from the Department of Local affairs to purchase 15 acres for future development by the housing authority for affordable housing.
Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the grant application, which includes a $750,000 commitment from the city as a match to help buy the land, which would cost about $3 million to purchase.
The money would come out of the city’s $1 million housing allocation from 2022 that was rolled over into the 2023 budget.
Housing Manager Ashley Chambers said the city and housing authority are going after an Innovative Housing Incentives Grant Program grant from the Department of Local Affairs, which grants funds to governments for projects aimed at addressing affordable housing.
The development in question, dubbed “Centennial Park,” would consist of 300 units, primarily one and two-bedroom units serving people making 30-80% of the area median income (about $34,500 per year for one person).
The parcel being discussed is located at 665 24 Road, south of the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, in an area that has been earmarked for development and does not have a lot of workforce housing options nearby, Housing Authority Executive Director Jody Cole said.
“It’s appropriate to build workforce housing near where our workforce needs to be,” Cole said.
Chambers said the Housing Authority will pay for pre-development costs and has also received $1.4 million from the federal government that can go toward the project, although not toward the $3 million needed to buy the land.
The Housing Authority will also seek a Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, a federal tax credit program that subsidizes the development of affordable housing.
“Workforce housing development and affordable housing development is a very time-consuming process, I wish that it weren’t,” Cole said. “I wish we could move much more quickly.”
Development would be done in 3 or more phases, Cole said.
“We’re very grateful the city would consider helping us apply for these funds to acquire the land to get this rolling,” Cole said.