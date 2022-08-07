The Gunnison River, in foreground, and the Colorado River — formerly known as the Grand River — merge near the Fifth Street Bridge. The junction of the Grand and Gunnison rivers is from where our city’s name derives.
A hand-carved Department of Agriculture map of the Kannah Creek Watershed can be seen at the trail head.
MCKENZIE LANGE/ The Daily Sentinel
MCKENZIE LANGE
Tammy Gemaehlich/The Daily Sentinel
The city of Grand Junction is pursuing possible conversion of two aging gravel pits along the Gunnison River to reservoirs to help shore up its ability to meet water-delivery needs in coming decades.
The city Utilities Department has applied to the Colorado Water Conservation Board for a $265,000 Colorado Water Plan grant, which the city would supplement with about $95,000 in cash and in-kind funding, for a feasibility study and preliminary engineering for the project.
“Ultimately the plan is to support our long-term water supply for the city of Grand Junction,” said Randi Kim, the city’s utilities director.
The city gets its primary water supply from the Kannah Creek watershed off Grand Mesa, and is projecting that its demands will exceed its high-quality Kannah Creek supply around 2039.
Also, while the city has a Kannah Creek water right that is senior to the 1922 Colorado River Compact that divvies up water between Upper and Lower basin states, other rights for its Kannah Creek/Grand Mesa reservoirs are junior.
Those junior water rights potentially could be called out for Lower Basin use in the case of a compact call.
A compact call has never happened, but is looking increasingly likely as long-term drought continues and water levels keep dropping in Lake Powell. Powell is used to store water for delivery to Lower Basin states.
The city hopes to be able to store water in the proposed reservoirs when there isn’t a compact call in effect, so it could be released downstream when a call occurs and the city could continue making use of its junior water rights.
The city holds Gunnison River water rights. Combined, the reservoirs would allow for storage of about 1,700 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Kim said the two gravel pits are near the end of their useful lives.
One, Elam Construction’s Mule Pit, is the closest to the city’s water treatment plant. The other is in Whitewater and owned by Whitewater Building Materials.
She said the plan calls for using slurry-wall technology to create essentially a bathtub to contain the water. The technology typically entails use of clay-like bentonite, Kim said.
The Mule Pit site also would be used to settle debris from water pulled from the Gunnison River before the water is pumped.
A new pump station also would be built in that area to replace an aging one there that also is in the floodplain, Kim said. She said the city has had preliminary conversations with Elam Construction about its interest in the Mule Pit site.
The city also has been in discussions with the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District about possibly partnering on the project.
The project potentially could be used to deliver up to 20 cubic feet per second of water via a new pipeline to the lower end of Orchard Mesa Irrigation’s system.
That would improve irrigation system efficiency. It also would enable Orchard Mesa Irrigation to reduce diversions from the Colorado River or deliver more water through its hydroelectric power plant on the Colorado River, either of which would result in more water in a 15-mile stretch of the Colorado River above its confluence with the Gunnison.
The stretch is important to imperiled fish and can suffer from low flows.
Another concept involves extending a pipeline from the new project to serve the Clifton Water District treatment plant, providing a redundant water supply for both Clifton and Grand Junction. Kim said Clifton Water is doing long-term master planning.
“Whether this is an option for them is too early to tell right now,” she said.
She said it’s also too early to speak to the possible cost of the project. The feasibility study is intended to help in putting together a cost estimate. A lot of grant money is available for such projects, including via the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and state water plan funding, she said.
Both the Colorado and Gunnison river basin roundtable groups have endorsed the city’s request for the feasibility study funding. If awarded, the money would become available next year.
Aspenjournalism.org has reported that Kathleen Curry, a Gunnison Basin Roundtable member and former state lawmaker who also serves on the Colorado River District board, voted against supporting the proposal, citing unanswered questions about it.
Curry couldn’t immediately be reached for comment for this story.