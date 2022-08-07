The city of Grand Junction is pursuing possible conversion of two aging gravel pits along the Gunnison River to reservoirs to help shore up its ability to meet water-delivery needs in coming decades.

The city Utilities Department has applied to the Colorado Water Conservation Board for a $265,000 Colorado Water Plan grant, which the city would supplement with about $95,000 in cash and in-kind funding, for a feasibility study and preliminary engineering for the project.