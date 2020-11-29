The city of Grand Junction is losing access to Dixson Park on Orchard Mesa after the property was sold to a new owner.
The 3.7-acre park, located on the south side of Unaweep Avenue between David Street and 27 Road, has been leased to the city for $1 a year since 1984. However, the former owner recently sold the property and the new owner does not want to continue that arrangement.
“It’s certainly frustrating,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. “We, of course, would have liked to continue the arrangement we had, but there’s a new owner and the owner of the property certainly has the prerogative to use the land as they see fit. We completely respect that.”
The park has had many uses over the years. Sherbenou said it has provided fields for programs and community recreation. Most recently, N Zone Sports has used it as a site for their flag football program. The city is looking to other parks in the area like Eagle Rim Park to potentially be used for field sports. He said they are also looking at other ways to replace the services Dixson Park provided.
“We’re doing our best to replace what we lost,” Sherbenou said. “When you have a reduction in service and facilities, you want to try to counteract that. Nothing has really come together at this point to share publicly.”
Since the park is located on Orchard Mesa, which is separated from the rest of the city by the Colorado River, Sherbenou said they would like to replace that service in the same general neighborhood.
The city has been aware that the Dixson Park property was up for sale, Sherbenou said. He said the city did consider purchasing it, but that the price requested was not an amount the city would agree to.
“It would have been great to acquire it, but there is only so much funds at the end of the day,” Sherbenou said. “That’s the situation and we do have some other options that are on the table now in Eagle Rim.”
The city has removed all equipment from the park as of Nov. 13, including signage. Although no alternative park space has been identified yet, Sherbenou said the city would notify the public if an alternate space is secured.