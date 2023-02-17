092422 hand ball 8.jpg
Buy Now

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Players compete at the Canyon View Park Basque handball court in September 2022.

 Scott Crabtree

Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to add the Plaza Urrutia Fronton, the Basque handball court located at the southwest corner of Canyon View Park, to the city’s register of historic places.

The Western Colorado Basque group is working on designating the court, built in 1978 by Basque immigrant and rancher Jean Urrity, a state historic place, and the city’s vote is one step in that process.

Tags