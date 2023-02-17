Grand Junction City Council voted Wednesday to add the Plaza Urrutia Fronton, the Basque handball court located at the southwest corner of Canyon View Park, to the city’s register of historic places.
The Western Colorado Basque group is working on designating the court, built in 1978 by Basque immigrant and rancher Jean Urrity, a state historic place, and the city’s vote is one step in that process.
The historic designation includes the concrete slab on which the structure is located, the structure itself and the surrounding sidewalks.
According to a memo to City Council, the land on which the court is located was sold to the city in 1984.
The plaza was refurbished in 2003.
During the early 2000s, the court was slated to be demolished in order to add more parking at Canyon View Park, according to the memo, but the court was ultimately preserved.
Principal Planner Kristen Ashbeck wrote in a staff report the court was built out of necessity because other area courts couldn’t stand up to the demands of Basque handball, a game played barehanded with a hard rubber ball.
Ashbeck wrote the court is of historical significance because of its association with Basque heritage and culture in Grand Junction.
“The Fronton was constructed so Basques could play their favorite childhood game in this new place that became their home,” the report states. “Young Basque men found beautiful brides here, then brought their new families to the court to play, laugh, and eat the most amazing lamb imaginable.
“Sometimes Basque men just got together after Sunday Mass to play, eat, and speak to each other in their native language. Those gatherings were soulful to watch, seeing Basques, who immigrated originally to tend sheep on the Western Slope, finding new ways to make their way here ... creating a beautiful pocket of Basque culture in Western Colorado.”