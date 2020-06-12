Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton spoke at a virtual meeting held by the National League of Cities on Thursday morning and emphasized the need for federal assistance for cities as they see revenues decline due to the coronavirus.
The meeting, which featured local leaders from across the country, as well as two U.S. senators, highlighted the difficult position local governments are in amid the pandemic. Irma Esparza Diggs, senior executive with the league, said they projected revenue shortfalls of $360 billion for cities and towns over the next three years.
“Those shortfalls can and will result in cuts to critical services that Americans rely on such as fewer emergency responders to help those in need, fewer sanitation workers to keep our communities clean, capital projects and expenditures on hold particularly those related to infrastructure,” Diggs said.
In Grand Junction, Caton estimated the city could see shortfalls of $16 million this year. That number represents a 25% decrease in the city’s budgeted revenue. As Congress considers legislation to provide funding to local governments, Caton said it was important to remember that they provide essential services.
“What’s so important for, whether it was the HEROES Act or the SMART Act as we look for relief from the federal government, is that if we have three quarters of our revenue we don’t have the luxury to respond to three quarters of our 911 calls,” Caton said. “We are responding to all our essential services.”
Caton said, while the city is able to maintain its services, it is communicating to the community that it is facing challenges. He used local parks as an example where people have seen that impact.
“I will tell you that all of our services are essential,” Caton said. “When the parks get a little brown, the grass gets a little brown, my phone starts to ring. We’re trying to get that expectation to our community members that we’re struggling as well.”
Following the meeting in a call with The Daily Sentinel, Caton said the city was working to minimize the impact of budget cuts on city services. He said that while the city was reducing its spending by around $7 million, most of that reduction wouldn’t be perceptible to residents. He said the city would be able to achieve that if the federal government provides relief or through utilizing a portion of its general fund reserve.
“Through the leadership of our council, they have provided direction that we can utilize our general fund reserve,” Caton said. “So that’s really the gap. If we are able to receive relief we will utilize less of that reserve in our shortfall.”
While the city will dip into its reserve this year Caton said he is not planning for any of the reserve to be spent in the 2021 budget.
He said the expenditures in the 2021 budget will be below the adopted 2020 budget.
During the meeting Caton shared the steps the city has taken to address the pandemic including opening a daycare service for its essential workers.
He also discussed some of the programs the City Council has put in place like its forgivable loans for small businesses. He talked about Mesa County’s experience with the virus, giving credit to Mesa County public health. After the meeting he said he was happy to share those experiences with leaders in Washington.
“Not that we don’t have challenges and struggles we spoke about, but in western Colorado and particularly here in Grand Junction we’re used to challenges,” Caton said. “I think that has had a significant impact in building our character and that will certainly serve us well as we work through this.”