The city of Grand Junction is moving forward with plans to renovate the Orchard Mesa Pool, with the idea that the 40-something-year-old facility will be useful to residents for at least another four decades.

The City Council voted last week to approve a $598,000 supplement to the 2022 budget for design and engineering of the renovations that will need to take place. Previous estimates, which may have to be updated with inflation, have put the renovation at about $4.6 million.