The city of Grand Junction is moving forward with plans to renovate the Orchard Mesa Pool, with the idea that the 40-something-year-old facility will be useful to residents for at least another four decades.
The City Council voted last week to approve a $598,000 supplement to the 2022 budget for design and engineering of the renovations that will need to take place. Previous estimates, which may have to be updated with inflation, have put the renovation at about $4.6 million.
Council Member Dennis Simpson voted against the allocation because of budgetary concerns.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the city has chosen a contractor for the design and engineering, and he anticipates a contract going before City Council Sept. 7 for the design and engineering, with the construction to be voted on at a later date.
City Council Member Randall Reitz said he was pleased that the construction is planned to be part of the city’s 2023 capital budget instead of being included with this appropriation.
The council declared its intention to move forward on the pool renovations sooner rather than later at a workshop in April.
The renovation project had previously been scheduled for 2024 in the city’s capital plan.
The necessary work includes renovation of the pool’s mechanical, electrical and filtration systems, as well as modernization of the facility, Sherbenou said.
In the future, there could be additional improvements to the facility to make it more like a recreation center, but those are not being voted on as of yet.
“I think it’s going to merit some future discussion as to whether we want to invest even a little bit more to provide sort of a southern satellite location for our parks and rec department as our whole community rec center process has been focused on the far northern Matchett Park area,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
The pool is funded in a partnership among the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51.
The building is owned by the school district, which briefly floated the idea of demolishing the building following the completion of a new Orchard Mesa Middle School a few years ago before changing its mind after users pushed back on the idea. The facility is managed by the city of Grand Junction.
Sherbenou said the city is talking to the other partners about funding the project and requesting support of the renovation effort.
The pool gets about 30,000 visits a year, Sherbenou said earlier this summer, which includes use by school district swim teams.
In a meeting earlier this summer, Mesa County commissioners indicated they might be willing to help fund the renovations if doing so gets the county out of its portion of the pool’s operation costs in the future.
Sherbenou said the city is looking to renovate the pool in a way that complements plans for a recreation center in Matchett Park, which are tentatively scheduled to be voted on by Grand Junction voters in the April, 2023 municipal election.
Through the planning process for the recreation center, the community has emphasized the need to take care of the facilities the city already has, Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said he expects the design and engineering processes to take place through the fall, assuming the contract is approved by City Council. The city is hoping to start construction in summer, 2023 when the Lincoln Park.