The city of Grand Junction is moving forward with plans to blunt the economic impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread of the disease a day after City Council declared a local state of emergency, City Manager Greg Caton said at the city’s daily briefing Tuesday.
The emergency declaration empowers Caton and staff to make certain policy changes for city government, like deferring certain fees, in response to the current crisis without prior council approval.
“This allows us to be more flexible and nimble as new information becomes available as we need to address the situation as it evolves,” Caton said.
As one of the first steps taken using emergency authority Caton said neighborhood meetings would not be required for development applications. Caton said this was a decision made in the interest of public health to limit public gatherings.
“It’s important for us to also move forward to some extent with our business and keep the economy going,” Caton said. “That was the element about eliminating the requirement for the neighborhood meetings to maintain social distancing.”
While some changes, like the suspension of neighborhood meetings, are made with public health in mind, Caton said the city’s main role will be to help residents and businesses mitigate economic damage caused by the response to the outbreak. Some fees and bills administered by the city may be deferred or suspended in an effort to provide some economic relief to businesses and residents, Caton said.
“We are looking at some items as it relates to utility bills,” Caton said. “We recognize that utility bills, although for the city of Grand Junction they may be smaller in nature, but they certainly could be a hurdle given the economic challenges that we have going on right now.”
The city is also looking for opportunities to both support employees and the wider community. Caton said the city will be reimbursing 50% of employees’ food purchases from local establishments up to $300. He also said they began offering daycare services to first responders this week. There are currently 30 reservations for daycare services and Caton said the city is looking to increase the capacity to as many as 75 spaces.
“Two to three weeks ago we recognized that after spring break it could be a challenge with the kiddos not being able to go back to school,” Caton said. “So we started exploring opportunities for a daycare for first responders and essential personnel. That was stood up Monday of this week and is growing in the number of kiddos that are in that daycare.”
Grand Junction Mayor Rick Taggart said he was happy with the city’s response so far. He pointed to City Council’s passage of an ordinance to defer February sales, use and lodging tax payments for local businesses as a good first step. The city will also consider a $4.4 million program to hire 400 new temporary city positions to help provide employment to people out of work at a special meeting today. It failed to pass this measure unanimously Monday.
“I think we’re trying to turn over every stone we can for our businesses, our citizens and our employees,” Taggart said.
Economic response
Caton and Taggart were joined at the Tuesday briefing by leaders at local economic development and workforce agencies including the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Center, Business Incubator and Downtown Development Authority.
Speakers gave updates on how to find help in submitting unemployment claims, ways business owners can get advice on loan applications and where to find the most up to date information and resources during the crisis.
The city is holding briefings daily during the week to provide information on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. To watch the full briefing visit facebook.com/GJCity.