The City of Grand Junction is moving forward with a feasibility study on a new community center concept and could put a question before voters on the facility as early as April of next year.
The Grand Junction City Council met for a work session Monday and heard the preliminary plan presentation of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. This plan was developed with the help of consulting firm Greenplay, LLC, which conducted citizen engagement, a statistically valid survey and held public meetings to gauge the community’s priorities for parks and recreation. One clear priority was a community center located at Lincoln Park.
“When we did the scope of this master plan we did include funding and scope for completion of a feasibility study on the highest priority facility that would emerge out of the master planning process,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said. “Sometimes that is a regional park facility, sometimes it’s an indoor community center.”
Greenplay has been contracted to do the feasibility study and Sherbenou said they could complete it in a relatively short amount of time. City Manager Greg Caton said that would leave the option open for the city to have a question ready for voters in April.
“Usually November/December is really kind of moving time that we formulate (community questions for a possible April ballot),” Caton said.
Council Member Anna Stout said she favored moving forward with the feasibility study before committing one way or the other on an April ballot question and the other Council Members agreed.
“I’m not necessarily at this point endorsing putting it on the April ballot, but I would like to advocate for us moving forward with carrying out a feasibility study in the event that we decide that is the direction we’d like to go,” Stout said. “So I’d like to leave the option on the table by moving forward with this.”
The Council did not get into the details of what a potential question would entail. In 2019 the city asked voters if they would increase sales tax to pay for a community center, which was rejected. In the Master Plan the community feedback favored using marijuana tax funds to fund parks and recreation projects.
The city is also considering putting a medical and recreational marijuana question on the April ballot.
The Master Plan included a number of other recommendations. It noted projects that are already taking steps forward like improvements to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and Lincoln Park Stadium. It also recommends increasing the number of traditional fields by developing Matchett Park, increasing pickleball courts at Lincoln Park and adding tennis courts to Canyon View Park.
The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan will go before City Council for final adoption at its December 16 meeting.