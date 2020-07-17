Grand Junction is beginning the process of replacing it’s oldest fire station as the City Council approved a land swap with District 51 and authorized the city to seek a Department of Local Affairs Grant at its Wednesday meeting.
Fire Chief Ken Watkins told City Council that the department originally had planned to replace the Fire Station 3 facility, located on 25 ½ Road near Pomona Elementary School in 2023. However, the potential for the DOLA grant allowed them to move up their plans.
“As we look at the station and the issues that we have with it and also the opportunity to apply for a DOLA grant for assistance with construction, through meetings with City Manager (Greg) Caton and staff, we thought that it made sense to push this forward and see if we can get this done,” Watkins said.
The station in 45 years old, Watkins said and has several health and safety issues for the firefighters working there. The station is significantly smaller than other facilities, does not have modern gender separation and has issues with exhaust from the trucks in the kitchens and living quarters.
“It’s been a long project and I’m extremely concerned about the employee safety in there,” Council Member Phyllis Norris said. “I think that’s something that we really need to pay attention to.”
Watkins said the plan is to swap the land the current station is sitting on for land immediately to the south, which is owned by the school district. The land is currently used as a parking lot for softball fields. The new station will be constructed where the parking lot currently is and the city would replace the parking lot once the old station is demolished.
Several years ago the department studied whether a remodel would be possible, but the consultant group found that reconstruction was the better course. Watkins said they had considered relocating the station, but found the current location was desirable as it could easily access downtown and was equidistant between the cities two major hospitals.
“It’s a great location to cover the west side of the city, the north-west side and probably more importantly the city core,” Watkins said. “This station provides a lot of service back into the city core, the downtown area, to cover for Station1 and Station 2.”
If all goes well, Watkins said, construction on the new station could begin as early as this year. No money from the city’s public safety tax will be used for this project. That money is dedicated to expanding capacity and will go toward construction of new fire stations.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve both items.
OTHER BUSINESS
The City Council heard more public comment asking for action on racial equality. There were also several speakers who praised the work of the local police force.
The City approved nearly $470,000 in Community Development Block Grants, which will primarily go toward capital improvement projects for local non-profits, as well as for several city projects.
The City approved a deed of conservation easement for nearly 21 acres at 2312 Monument Road. The easement provides the last piece of land needed to complete an extension of the Monument Connector Trail from the Lunch Loops parking lot to South Camp Road.