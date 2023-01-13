The city of Grand Junction is moving to enact a one-year moratorium on skilled gaming businesses in the city.
Under the moratorium, current gaming businesses would be allowed to continue operating, but they would not be allowed to move locations, and new establishments would not be allowed to start operating.
Skilled gaming businesses, sometimes referred to as “gray casinos,” have different types of games similar to slot machines or arcade games, but, at least ostensibly, rely on skill and a money payout.
“There’s a legal distinction between a game of skill and a game of chance,” City Attorney John Shaver said at a City Council workshop Monday. Shaver said it’s possible some of these establishments are crossing the line into the area of games of chance.
Shaver said gaming businesses take significant resources to investigate for gambling, and drain resources from the police department because of the associated increases in crime.
“The idea behind the moratorium is just to take a timeout,” Shaver said.
Shaver said that way the city will be able to get a handle on the operations of gaming businesses.
“What we’ve seen as a result of these places is a lot of increased crime associated with them or in the general area, of some of these establishments,” Interim Police Chief Matt Smith said.
Smith said the department has been contending with these sorts of establishments for a few years, and the problem isn’t unique to Grand Junction.
Smith guessed there are about 15 of these establishments operating in the city, but they can be difficult to pin down.
“They tend to lease spaces, and then they move,” Smith said. “For example we had one two weeks ago set up in a garage. We had a robbery there.”
Smith said one challenge is the difference between addressing the difference between gaming and gambling vs. addressing the criminal behavior.
“One of the challenges with the law is addressing the actual gambling itself vs. addressing the criminal behavior associated with some of these places,” Smith said.
“They’re largely unregulated, which is problematic,” Smith said. He said other businesses that can attract criminal activity, such as bars, are more heavily regulated.
Investigating gaming businesses for gambling would take up significant resources, Shaver said, involving a “very intensive forensic kind of investigation.”
“You have to look at the machine and see if the action of the player is actually causing an effect when the button is pushed or some external kind of skill activity is administered,” Shaver said.
Smith went into greater detail about the steps required to investigate chance vs. skill, and why the resources expended wouldn’t be worth it. He said the state gaming commission has the expertise to carry out these sorts of investigations, but has not so far.
“Really what we would need is we would have to have probable cause that it was illegal gambling, then have to have a search warrant, we would have to seize the machine, we would have to send the machine to Denver, there’s a company there that analyzes them forensically,” Smith said.
Smith said it costs about $20,000 to get one machine analyzed.
“And the penalty for this is the lowest class of misdemeanor on the books, it’s a class 2 misdemeanor,” Smith said. “And at the same time, who knows what’s going to come back from the forensic analysis? And so you’re waiting that whole time, and meanwhile the business, that is presumably operating lawfully, would be without that machine, and so there are some implications there.”
The council briefly discussed declaring an emergency in order to get the ordinance passed faster, but decided to use the conventional method instead. The first reading will be held at council’s regular meeting Jan. 18.