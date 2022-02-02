The City of Grand Junction is exploring the possibilities of building a public market like those found in large cities such as Seattle and Philadelphia at Las Colonias Park.
City Manager Greg Caton said he would talk with the city’s grant writers and reach out to potential partners who may be interested in funding a feasibility study for the project.
The proposal is for a year-round marketplace for food growers to sell their goods, as well as other amenities.
“Imagine a butcher shop where they’re cutting meat there, a baker where they’re actually baking there on-site, and a cheese maker where you can watch that happen,” said Kathryn Bedell, who presented the idea to Grand Junction City Council on Monday.
Space in the market could also be used for things such as a teaching kitchen, meeting rooms, a kids kitchen and outdoor gathering spaces, Bedell said.
Bedell said the Western Slope is especially vulnerable when the food system supply chain breaks down, and the market could help to alleviate that.
“We should be able to keep it here and eat it here and make a profit here instead of selling it to distributors and retailers and processors and have all the money go somewhere else, so this model solves a lot of those problems,” Bedell said.
Bedell said the public market would focus on businesses that are locally owned, and that it’s a public-filled food utility and not private enterprise.
The next step, if the city were to be interested in the project, would be to conduct a feasibility study. Bedell and self-described serial entrepreneur Bryan Wachs asked the City of Grand Junction to fund the study.
Bedell said the study could very well find the area doesn’t have the resources to support such a market, or a location outside of Las Colonias or even the City of Grand Junction would be more suitable.
The feasibility study is projected to cost $38,000 plus travel expenses for the consultants conducting the study. Bedell said time is of the essence for the study if the city wants to find grant money to implement the project should the feasibility study find the project is in fact feasible.
The feasibility study would be conducted by consultant Aaron Zaretsky, a former director of the Pikes Place Market in Seattle.
The next step after the feasibility study would be to send out a request for proposals to create a business plan for the project.
Council Member Anna Stout asked if the city has a history of funding feasibility studies for non-city commercial projects.
Caton and City Attorney John Shaver couldn’t think of any examples, but Shaver said it it’s a public-private partnership, that would be different from a purely private enterprise.
Council Member Rick Taggart said keeping the project public would be the only way to keep rents low enough for the producers to be able to afford space.
“I’ve never seen low-cost options at public markets in cities,” Council Member Randall Reitz said.
“It becomes an elitist project like the one on the pier in San Francisco, well they’re really high end and that’s not what we’re doing here, we’re feeding our community,” Bedell said.
The market could serve the producers while also serving as a social space, Wachs said.
“In these small markets, logistics are the biggest thing that the farmers and producers need, and one of the synergies of this public market is it becomes entertainment,” Wachs said. “We used to have, I’m 58, when we were younger, we would go to bowling alleys, we would go to movie theaters, and they would be the synergistic center of entertainment. It is now restaurants and food, because so much of us digest our entertainment inside our homes on our 60-inch TVs. So it’s not only good for society, but it’s good to get people out of their homes and start socializing again and doing this thing called ‘talking.’”
Taggart said he thinks the price tag for the study is worth finding out if there is a need for the market.
“We definitely need it, the hang-up here is just the money,” Council Member Phil Pe’a said.
The market could become an asset for the Las Colonias Development Corporation to use to attract more development in the area, he said.
“We have been looking for ways to give the LCDC more leverage to leverage more development,” Taggart said. “It’s not moving as quickly as any of us would like it to, in comparison for instance to Dos Rios.”
LCDC representative Thaddeus Shrader, whose company Bonsai Design occupies space in the development, said the LCDC is interested in the project to the extent it can participate, but doesn’t have anywhere near enough money to fund the study.
Council Member Dennis Simpson said the LCDC doesn’t need to expand just because it’s there.
Stout said the feasibility study represents a one-time expenditure potentially paving the way to larger expenditures, so it makes sense to put it in front of council.
Stout also said she would like city staff to vet the proposal further so the city knows what it is walking into. She said she would only be supportive of moving forward with the feasibility study if the city can find a partner to put up some of the money.
“It’s not about an amount, it’s about not going this alone,” Stout said.
Reitz and Abe Herman said they would like to see a partner put up some money as well.
Caton said he is confident he can find a partner to help fund the study.
“I’m optimistic of some contribution from some of those agencies so we don’t go it alone,” Caton said.
Simpson noted the proposed price for the feasibility study is low enough that it doesn’t have to come in front of council, and suggested Caton handle this using his best judgment.
Mayor Chuck McDaniel agreed, saying, “I don’t think we need to be involved in it.”
Caton said this item came before city council because it was unplanned and not included in the city’s 2022 budget.