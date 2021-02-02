The city of Grand Junction is in early discussions to potentially purchase the former City Market building on First Street and the Glacier Ice Arena on Riverside Parkway.
Mayor Duke Wortmann said they have not started negotiations on the downtown property, but are performing due diligence. The building has been empty since the City Market closed in December 2018.
“The lease is up, and the price is somewhat attractive,” Wortmann said. “Between us and DDA (Downtown Development Authority), we’re looking for a wonderful collaboration.”
DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said he has only had a preliminary conversation about the property with the city. He said the DDA would likely be involved if the city did move forward on purchasing the property.
“I think it’s fair to say that we would have a hand in it somehow,” Stam said. “I would think even if we didn’t participate financially, we would at least be involved in the planning process of what would be done with that site. I think everyone agrees it’s a really important site for downtown.”
The building has about 60,000 square feet and the total parcel is a little less than 5 acres. It last sold in 1990 for $3.6 million.
Wortmann would not say what the building is listed at today, but Stam said he believed the current price is less than $3 million.
The City Council is scheduled to discuss the potential purchase in executive session this week. Several factors that will impact the decision on whether to move forward, Wortmann said, including the city’s financial position.
“We’re waiting for the December tax report to come out, and that’s a big deal,” said Wortmann, who is not seeking re-election in April. “That’s going to really set the tone for the year. I think you’re going to see some real positives.”
If the city were to move forward, the final decision would come to the City Council, which will look different after April’s election. Along with Wortmann not returning, council member Phyllis Norris has reached her term limit.
“We realize that we have an election coming up, and that will be for the next council to decide whether to move forward or not,” Wortmann said.
He said the Glacier Ice Arena, 2515 Riverside Parkway, which recently went back on the commercial real estate market, is another purchase the city is considering.
While he said the ice rink is not at the top of the city’s list, it is under “great consideration.” The price was recently reduced from $2.1 million to $2 million. It was originally listed for $2.4 million.
In early 2020, city staff toured the facility as it evaluated the need in the community for an ice rink and what running it would entail if the city were to purchase it.
Earlier this year, a feasibility study on a community center for the city included an ice rink as an option for the proposed building. The study was produced before Glacier Ice Arena was back on the market.