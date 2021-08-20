The recent rise in construction costs could limit the scope of the Lincoln Park stadium upgrades, but the Grand Junction City Council is considering a plan, in partnership with Colorado Mesa University, to provide additional funding.
Work on the upgrades is set to start this fall with replacing the oldest sections of bleachers at Suplizio Field once the Grand Junction Rockies’ season finishes. The project will also include replacing the bleachers along 12th Street at Stocker Stadium after the football season is finished, among other projects.
The work was made possible when the city refinanced the original loan it took to construct the stadium tower. The refinancing raised around $8 million for the new project. However, construction costs have put some key features in jeopardy, Parks Improvement Advisory Board member Bruce Hill told the City Council at a Monday work session.
“Our timing was great for refinancing,” Hill said. “Our timing wasn’t super good for cost of construction. So those two are in conflict. We identified through our master plan just over $11 million worth of things.”
Through the refinancing discussion, CMU agreed to put $100,000 per year into the facility for 25 years. The City Council is considering front- loading that investment with $2.5 million from its general fund reserve, which CMU agreed to pay back in half the proposed time.
“The ask is taking that money out of reserve with that money being paid back so we can use those dollars today rather than waiting 12 years or originally 25 years,” Hill said. “Taking advantage of the fact that the contractor is on site.”
The additional funding would pay for a new plaza entry and landscaping on the west side of Stocker Stadium, as well as audio/visual and technology upgrades throughout the complex, according to the staff report.
While several Council Members voiced support for the project, they agreed that a decision should wait until after the council has discussed its funding priorities, especially around using fund balance, which is expected to grow to more than $35 million this year.
“Right now we’re, what, $6 million over from a revenue stand point to July. I realize I-70 is going to put a dent in that, but I don’t think we ought to just pat ourselves on the back for $40 million becoming $50 million,” Council Member Rick Taggart said. “At some point we need to put that money to use and prioritize that money.”
Council Member Dennis Simpson also said he wanted the council to consider alternative uses for the money. He said that while it would be paid back, that would be over 12 years and would not include inflation over that time.
“We’re being asked to commit money to one of our needs in the city, take $2.5 million off of the top and address this problem, while we’re not at the same time thinking what can $2.5 million do to address our housing problems, what can $2.5 million do to lessen the unfunded liability on our streets, what can $2.5 million do to lessen our unfunded liability on our retirement,” Simpson said. “I think it’s not the appropriate time to jump one of our needs ahead of everybody else without at least recognizing that somebody else has to give in order to do this.”
Simpson also questioned why CMU couldn’t front the $2.5 million rather than pay it back over the 12 years. CMU President Emeritus Tim Foster said this is a city project and they were just trying to help the city get it done.
“If you don’t want to do those improvements now, we’ll stay with our $100,000 a year commitment over that period of time and you can do those improvements later,” Foster said. “It’s not critical to us. We were trying to help speed it up and let it be one project and double the investment in the stadium.”
Foster said CMU is willing to make an upfront investment in a new proposed piece of the project — a $2.8 million locker room for CMU football players west of the Lincoln Park Barn. CMU is asking the city to contribute $500,000 into that project. It would be a city-owned building with potential community use.
The council agreed to wait on making a decision on either funding request until the end of this month when it will discuss them again at an Aug. 30 work session. This will give the council time, through strategic planning discussions, to talk more about prioritizing its capital funding.
The council will consider two grant applications as part of the Lincoln Park Stadium improvement project at its Wednesday meeting. The grants from Great Outdoors Colorado and the Department of Local Affairs would go toward replacing the Suplizio Field outfield and converting the stadium’s lighting to LED throughout the complex.