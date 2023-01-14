The water in Delta is safe to drink despite the city of Delta posting a water quality notice, according to a city of Delta press release.
“Your water is completely safe to consume and use for household tasks,” the release read. “There are no known contaminants in the water.”
According to the city, the water quality notice arose from a recent change in regulations at the state level requiring 90% of backflow devices across the city to be tested.
A backflow device ensures potentially contaminated water does not enter back into the water system.
Delta did not get enough participation in the testing from businesses to meet the requirement, the release stated.
Most of the devices that were not tested were irrigation systems that keep sprinkler water from getting back into the drinking water supply, the release stated.
“Unfortunately, we cannot force these businesses to test these devices right now since these devices are not in service due to seasonal irrigation,” the release stated. “By not being in service, there is very little risk of contamination. Just because these devices were not tested last year does not indicate that they are not properly functioning.”
The city of Delta monitors and performs bi-monthly bacteriological testing to ensure the safety of its drinking water, the release stated.
“By not meeting the new state requirement, the City is required to issue a public notice, which happens to give the impression the water is unsafe,” the release stated. “The City assures that the quality and safety of the water is a top priority and will continue to uphold those standards.”