The city of Delta has escalated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Tier 4 starting today.
This follows the first positive COVID-19 case in Delta County that was announced by the Delta County Health Department Tuesday morning.
The individual is a female in her 30s who was in close contact with someone who tested positive from another county in Colorado, a news release said.
The woman is now fully recovered and is cooperating with Delta County Health Department in the ongoing investigation to identify people that she may have had close contact with during the past 14 days.
Delta announced a number of closures and adjustments that will remain in pace until April 11.
All Delta city buildings will be closed to public access. Essential city services including water, sewer, trash and law enforcement will continue.
City Council will meet virtually as scheduled with meetings open to the public via live streaming. Email jolene@cityofdelta.net for log-in information.
The Delta Police Department will continue to have officers working 24/7 responding to calls with an altered response structure.
City parks remain open, but all public restrooms, shelters and equipment are closed for the duration of the emergency period. Maintenance staff will be working, but are not expected to interact with the public during this time.
City Clerk will be continuing to work and will be available electronically.
Municipal Court staff will be available electronically and will continue to carry out court -related services at the direction of the Municipal Judge.
Bill Heddles Recreation Center is closed. Devil’s Thumb Golf Course is open but no walk-ins are allowed, tee times only.