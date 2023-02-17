The city of Grand Junction’s Housing Division announced Wednesday a series of book club sessions it is hosting, with a focus on housing.
Sessions will be held Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. starting March 1, and another round of sessions will be held Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting April 18.
“Each session will include a guided discussion and when relevant, a guest attendee will be invited to offer context on that session’s material,” a city press release states.
According to the release, the first book will be Fixer-Upper: How to Repair America’s Broken Housing Systems by Jenny Schuetz.
“This book explores the key structural problems within U.S. housing systems that contribute to widely disparate outcomes and how policies that govern seemingly different parts of the economy — from local school funding to federal transportation policy — interact to reinforce bad housing outcomes,” the release states.
“Schuetz identifies gaps between how economists believe markets ought to work and how housing systems work in practice. For each structural problem, the author proposes a set of policy changes that would improve housing outcomes for individuals and communities.”
The book club sessions will be led by city staff, and will take place at the Mesa County Libraries central branch.
Registration for the book club is free, but space will be limited.